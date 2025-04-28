Where to Stay in Amsterdam

Amsterdam, with its picture-perfect canals and those oh-so-charming streets, offers a treasure trove of places to lay your head at night. Travelers visiting the Dutch capital have LOTS of stellar options – from wallet-friendly gems to blow-the-budget luxury digs and everything in between. How lucky are we to have so many highly-rated spots to choose from? Next time you’re planning a hop-over to Amsterdam, consider one of these spectacular stays that will give you that perfect home base for canal-gazing adventures.

BUDGET-FRIENDLY GEMS

Sebastian’s

This freshly minted boutique hotel nestled in the Grachtengordel neighborhood is making serious waves. Sebastian’s is earning rave reviews for those dreamy beds (you know, the kind you literally sink into), a bar scene that screams trendy-but-not-trying-too-hard, and a location that puts you smack in the middle of Amsterdam’s must-see spots. Talk about getting your Euros’ worth – If you’re looking to splurge on stroopwafels instead of sleeping arrangements, this place delivers the goods.

De Ware Jacob Boutique Hotel

Another newcomer to Amsterdam’s boutique hotel scene, De Ware Jacob occupies a gorgeous brick building that practically oozes charm. The rooms here strike that perfect balance between cozy and sophisticated – like staying at your super-stylish friend’s apartment (if your friend happened to have impeccable taste). Situated in the posh neighborhood surrounding the Van Gogh Museum, you’re just a leisurely stroll from Concertgebouw, where classical music magic happens nightly.

2HouseBoat Suites

Ever dreamed of waking up literally ON one of Amsterdam’s famous canals? Now’s your chance. Floating right in Amsterdam’s beating heart on the Prinsengracht, these houseboat accommodations offer the kind of views that will make your followers envious. Choose between the Rembrandt Suite (perfect for your whole crew) or the more intimate Van Gogh option (hello, romantic getaway). This might be the most “elevated” Amsterdam experience you can have while technically being at water level.

MID-RANGE HOTELS

Hotel Estherea

Situated in a historic slice of the city near Dam Square, Hotel Estherea is what would happen if “eclectic vintage chic” became a physical place. This isn’t just a hotel: It’s a whole vibe. You’re walking distance from the Royal Palace (wave to the royals for us!), and surrounded by shops, restaurants, and nightlife that’ll have you extending your stay. The decor here? Think grandmother’s antique collection meets modern luxury – in the absolute best way possible.

Hotel Jakarta

Finding a hotel in Amsterdam with private balconies overlooking water is like finding that perfect pair of shoes – rare and worth bragging about. Hotel Jakarta delivers exactly that, with stunning views of the IJ River from its Eastern Docklands location. It’s the perfect retreat for when you need a breather from the busy city center (we’ve all been there). The property boasts a cocktail bar that locals actually visit (always a good sign) and a cake shop that’ll ruin you for all other desserts. Venture out and you’ll discover warehouse galleries, jazz bars where the music flows as freely as the drinks, and opera houses that elevate the entire neighborhood.

Crowne Plaza Amsterdam - South IHG Hotel

Located in the slick financial district, the Crowne Plaza is serving up those spacious rooms we all secretly crave. The pillows? Divine. The vibe? Modern chic without trying too hard. After a day of canal-hopping, unwind at their cocktail bar (where the bartenders actually know what they’re doing) or treat yourself to their on-site Asian restaurant. Business and pleasure have never mingled so well.

LUXURY HOTELS & SUITES

Pulitzer Amsterdam

Looking for the kind of 5-star experience that makes you feel like Dutch royalty? The sophisticated Pulitzer sits in Amsterdam’s heart, spanning 25 restored 17th-century canal houses (because one historic building just wasn’t enough). You’re steps from the Rijksmuseum, Anne Frank House and Van Gogh Museum – basically the holy trinity of Amsterdam sightseeing. Expect to shell out between $280 and $515 a night depending on when you visit, but honestly, can you really put a price on waking up in a literal piece of Dutch history? (The answer is yes – and they have – but it’s worth every cent.)

Andaz Amsterdam Prinsengracht

When your hotel used to be the city library, you know you’re in for something special. Perched on the picturesque Prinsengracht canal in the Grachtengordel neighborhood, Andaz consistently ranks as one of Amsterdam’s finest hotels. The spa here will have you forgetting what century you’re in, the staff remembers your name (and probably your favorite drink), and those cocktails? Let’s just say you might extend your stay just to work your way through the menu. The transformation from books to luxury accommodations might be the best plot twist in Amsterdam’s hospitality scene.