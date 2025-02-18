Crete’s 20 Best Hotels for 2025 Travel

The ancient, gorgeous and stunning island of Crete is on many travelers European destination list. And why not? Crete offers something for almost anyone: historical sites galore, luxurious accommodations, food, drink, spas and copious coastline for anyone looking to relax and unplug.

An essential part of any trip, of course, is where to rest your head at night, but beyond simple accommodations, Crete offers a resort-style experience for any type of traveler. Whether you’re with the family, on a romantic getaway, or taking the solo adventure of a lifetime, the island has a hotel for you. Read on to find the perfect spot for your dream trip to Greece.

(Valerii Honcharuk - stock.adobe.com)

Luxury for Families

Crete has some of Europe’s best family-friendly hotels that will make your holidays unforgettable for all ages. With facilities galore for families, these hotels will make everyone happy from the youngest to the oldest. With kids’ clubs and restaurants with kids’ menus, these luxury hotels cater to every family member. Here are three top picks that combine comfort, fun and luxury for families.

Domes of Elounda

Domes of Elounda is one of Crete’s premier luxury hotels and perfect for families. Some accommodations even come with their own pool, offering guests privacy and exclusivity. Offers a range of accommodations from rooms to ultra-luxe villas for all preferences. Open-ended food and drink options add to the privacy and convenience of family holidays. Located near Agios Nikolaos, the private beaches and olive groves make it even more of exemplary Greek.

St Nicolas Bay Resort Hotel & Villas

St Nicolas Bay Resort Hotel & Villas is chic for stylish travelers. Spacious Luxurious suites and private villas offer plenty of room for the whole clan and have sea views from both rooms and common areas. Located near the crystal-clear waters, the resort is a tranquil oasis for families seeking serenity.

Creta Maris Beach Resort

Creta Maris Beach, a 5-star all-inclusive resort, is situated on Crete’s shores. Family-friendly amenities like kids’ clubs, family rooms and child-friendly dining options cater to all needs. Everyone can enjoy activities during a family holiday like beach games, water sports and organized excursions to nearby hot spots.

Boutique Hotels with Character

Crete’s specialty hotels are full of character, artistic decor and vibrant spaces, combining traditional architecture with modern luxury. Perfect for those who love the finer things in life and intimate settings, these hotels offer something unique. With restored stone rooms and eco-friendly design, these Crete hotels promise a special stay. Here are three boutique hotels that embody this charm.

Kapsaliana Village

Kapsaliana Village has restored stone rooms blending traditional luxury and modern comfort. Surrounded by olive groves, it’s a peaceful oasis for those seeking serenity on the Greek islands.

Minos Beach Art Hotel

Minos Beach Art Hotel in Agios Nikolaos is a perfect example of boutique luxury. Restaurants serve farm-to-table Cretan cuisine for an authentic culinary experience. Waterfront bungalows have the best sea views to provide a picture-perfect stay.

Caramel Grecotel Boutique Resort

Caramel Grecotel Boutique Resort is beautiful and offers friendly concierge-style service. Guests enjoy private beach and gourmet restaurants, so it’s top for an indulgent stay.

(FOKKE BAARSSEN/Fokke Baarssen - stock.adobe.com)

Romantic Adults-Only Havens

Crete has a number of adults-only resorts for those looking for a child-free escape. Designed for relaxation and rejuvenation, these luxury hotels have an adult-only environment insulated from the outside world, with amenities for grown-ups.

These adults only hotels range from stylish beach resorts to secluded retreats surrounded by nature, offering a sophisticated and peaceful experience. Here are three top picks for adults only.

Pnoé Breathing Life

Pnoé Breathing Life, located at Karteros Beach, Heraklion, is about wellness and local cuisine. With private pool suites, wellness offerings and a central courtyard with an almond-shaped pool, it’s a serene and stylish escape. The menu features local delicacies created with organic ingredients, for a healthful experience.

Numo Ierapetra

Numo Ierapetra, an adults-only retreat surrounded by beautiful black sand beaches, has an exclusive atmosphere and multiple dining options. Prices start from $192 per night so it’s perfect for a luxurious and peaceful getaway.

Asterion Suites & Spa

Asterion Suites & Spa, a 5-star adults-only hotel, is a tranquil retreat with superior amenities. Guests enjoy free Wi-Fi among the many luxurious comforts so it’s ideal for a peaceful and sophisticated stay while remaining connected to the world.

Top Luxury Hotels

Crete has some of the world’s top luxury resorts, combining comfort, views and high-end amenities. For discerning travelers, these resorts offer the best in accommodation, dining and activities and promise a memorable stay with their wonderful locations and services.

Crete’s top luxury resorts range from private beach resorts to holistic wellness resorts, so there’s something for everyone. Here are three luxury resorts that excelled.

Nana Princess Suites, Villas & Spa

Nana Princess Suites, Villas & Spa has luxurious suites and villas for comfort and luxury. Rooms have high-tech fixtures, chromotherapy lighting, LCD mirror TVs and some even have fully equipped gyms. The spa offers Zodiac-based wellness therapies for a guided experience.

Daios Cove Luxury Resort & Villas

Daios Cove Luxury Resort & Villas has shallow sea conditions with child-friendly waves and beach loungers for family relaxation. Luxurious rooms have unique amenities like pillow menu, air-conditioning fragrances and welcome treats. Attentive service means a stress-free and enjoyable stay for families.

Elounda Peninsula All-Suite Hotel

Elounda Peninsula All-Suite Hotel has exclusive suites with sea views and private pools, offering luxury amenities like a private spa suite and tailored personal service. The hotel has private beaches, a sailboat for charter, a nine-hole golf course and spa so it’s one of the top hotels in Crete for a luxury retreat.

Blue Palace Elounda

Blue Palace Elounda has breathtaking views of Mirabello Bay and Spinalonga Island. Offers a range of luxurious rooms and private villas with high-end amenities, infinity pools, fine dining options and serene spa to top a luxurious retreat. With stunning views and lavish offerings, Blue Palace Elounda is the top choice in Crete.

Beachfront Paradises

Crete’s beachfront hotels have direct access to the beach so you can relax and enjoy. These luxury hotels offer amenities like private beach areas regardless of tides and beachfront bungalows so you’ll have a tranquil stay. Here are three top beachfront hotels with unbeatable coastal experiences.

Mitsis Laguna Resort and Spa

Mitsis Laguna Resort and Spa, a 5-star hotel, is rated highly for its beachfront rooms. Guests enjoy free Wi-Fi so you’ll be connected during your stay. With beachfront amenities galore, Mitsis Laguna makes your holiday even better.Aquila Rithymna Beach Hotel is often praised for its luxury rooms and beachfront location. It’s famous for spacious rooms and outdoor spaces so it’s one of the top hotels in Crete for a beachfront holiday.

Abaton Island

Abaton Island is known for the stunning ocean views, offers a full spa and multiple dining options. Guests enjoy elegant rooms and various dining options featuring local and international cuisine, overlooking the ocean. The spa is focused on relaxation and rejuvenation so it’s perfect for a sandy beach holiday.

(Khmelnitskiy Viacheslav/slava296 - stock.adobe.com)

Wellness and Spa

Crete is a paradise for wellness and spa getaways, with hotels that specialize in relaxation and rejuvenation. They use local natural ingredients in their spa treatments and offer personalized services to each guest. Start your day with a sea view yoga class and end it with a massage surrounded by the island’s natural beauty. With wellness activities like meditation and spa treatments and luxury rooms, these hotels are ideal for travelers looking to unwind. Here are three top wellness and spa destinations in Crete.

Acro Wellness Suites

Acro Wellness Suites has luxurious stone built suites and villas designed for ultimate comfort and a unique stay. Cave suites have in-room tubs and large terraces with grotto pools so you’ll have an even better wellness experience. Mainly for adults, especially couples, this hotel is perfect for a romantic wellness getaway.

Cayo Exclusive Resort & Spa

Cayo Exclusive Resort & Spa, a 5-star hotel, offers top-notch amenities. Light-filled rooms with blonde-wood floors and Coco-mat beds are part of its unique decor. A unique feature is the Cayo Grand Pool Villa with basement bedrooms and an underwater window into the pool, adding to its boho charm. A free shuttle bus to the beach is another family-friendly amenity.

The Royal Senses Resort & Spa

The Royal Senses Resort & Spa has stunning views of the Aegean Sea so you’ll have a picturesque setting. Private balconies with panoramic views enhance the relaxation experience. The resort has dining options showcasing local Cretan cuisine and international dishes made from fresh ingredients.

Historic and Cultural

For those who love a mix of history and luxury, Crete has boutique hotels that reflect the island’s heritage. Often based in restored historical buildings, these hotels offer a unique and immersive experience with personalized service and unique architecture so your stay will be unforgettable. From neoclassical to traditional stone houses, these hotels offer a glimpse into Crete’s past with all the modern comforts you could want. Here are three historic and cultural stays to stay.

GDM Megaron Historical Monument Hotel

GDM Megaron Historical Monument Hotel is famous for its historical significance and luxury rooms. Located near the Venetian harbor, it’s known for its neoclassical architecture and modern amenities including free Wi-Fi. The combination of historical charm and luxury amenities makes GDM Megaron a special destination for those looking for a culturally rich stay.

Metohi Kindelis

Metohi Kindelis has a peaceful environment with traditional Cretan architecture and personalized service. Built in the early 16th century, this hotel showcases its historical importance and modern comforts. Guests can enjoy the organic citrus fruits, avocados, strawberries and dates grown on-site so you’ll have a unique experience.

Landscape with Kalypso Cretan Village, Crete island, Greece (Balate Dorin - stock.adobe.com)

Scenic Views and Nature

Crete is famous for its stunning views and natural beauty, with hotels that blend in with the island’s landscape. These hotels offer visual feasts, from infinity pools overlooking the sea to serene settings among olive groves. For travelers who want to connect with nature, these hotels are the perfect setting to relax and enjoy. From panoramic sea views to social areas, these hotels promise an unforgettable stay surrounded by Crete’s natural splendor. Let’s discover three hotels that epitomize scenic views and connection to the island’s environment.

Phāea Cretan Malia

Phāea Cretan Malia is dedicated to combining sustainability with modern design, creating an eco-friendly haven. The hotel implements sustainable practices like energy conservation systems and local sourcing.Guests will enjoy a lively atmosphere with colorful decor and social areas that encourage interaction so it’s the perfect spot for a nature focused stay on the Greek islands.

Chania Flair Deluxe Boutique Hotel

Chania Flair Deluxe Boutique Hotel has sea views from many rooms and common areas. A luxury property in Crete, it’s a top destination for those looking for comfort and views.

The Royal Blue Resort

The Royal Blue Resort is inspired by traditional Cretan villages with stone structures that blend in with the landscape. A traditional Cretan village experience, this resort offers a peaceful environment and luxury amenities so it’s ideal for those who want to be immersed in Crete’s natural beauty.