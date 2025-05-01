Life’s a Beach, But Your Vacation Doesn’t Have to Be: 2025’s Best Non-Beach Destinations

Tired of the whole sun, sand, and surf routine? you’ve landed in the right spot! Here’s our rundown of 6 non-beach getaways for 2025 that’ll blow your flip-flops off without you ever having to put them on.

These spots are packed with natural eye candy, family-friendly adventures and cultural experiences you’ll be thinking about for years.

The Scottish Highlands

The Scottish Highlands are a treasure trove of natural beauty and rich history – it’s a showoff in the scenery department. From mountains that scrape the clouds, lochs so still they look like giant mirrors, and moors that stretch as far as your eyes can see (which, let’s be honest, probably isn’t as far as you think). Families can dive headfirst into the region’s past by exploring ancient ruins and historical hotspots like Culloden Battlefield, where interactive exhibits bring the whole 18th-century showdown to life right before your eyes.

Want a castle with a view? Eilean Donan Castle sits where three sea lochs meet – talk about prime real estate! The medieval digs offer fantastic views and a crash course in Scotland’s sword-swinging days. Visit can’t-miss Urquhart Castle, perched on the edge of the legendary Loch Ness. The ruins come with their own museum and – if you’re really lucky – maybe a glimpse of ol’ Nessie herself lurking in the waters below!

Military buffs will get a kick out of Fort George, the biggest artillery fortification in Britain. The place is huge and packed with enough historical significance to impress even the most bored teenager.

And for the grand finale? Hop aboard the Jacobite Steam Train. People call it one of the world’s greatest train journeys and immortalized on film standing in for a certain famous wizard’s transportation – the hype is real! This scenic excursion takes you through countryside so pretty – one might even call it... “magic” – the whole family will be talking about it for years.

Water spills into the sea in New Zealand’s Fiordland National Park. (jon_chica - stock.adobe.com)

Fiordland National Park, New Zealand

Fiordland National Park, tucked away in the southwest corner of New Zealand’s South Island, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site that’ll make you question why you ever wasted time at a beach resort. A nature-lovers paradise, it’s packed with dramatic fjords, waterfalls that don’t know when to quit, and rainforests so lush you’ll feel like you’ve stepped into another world.

The star of the show? Milford Sound. Imagine cruising through crystal-clear water surrounded by cliffs that shoot straight up from the water. And the wildlife? Dolphins might race your boat just for kicks! It’s the kind of place that makes even your most jaded family member put down their phone and say, “Whoa.”

The biodiversity here is OFF THE CHARTS – Think rare birds that bird-nerds travel across continents to glimpse and marine life that’ll have your kids asking a million questions. The guided nature tours are perfect for families – educational enough to count as “learning” but fun enough that no one will complain.

The Milford Track isn’t just a trail – it’s THE trail. Serious trekkers come from all over to tackle it, with its views of glacial lakes and mountain peaks that’ll fill up your phone storage. Whether you’re exploring by boat, foot or following a guide who knows all the secret spots, Fiordland National Park has endless opportunities to make memories with your crew.

Grand Prismatic Spring in Yellowstone National Park. (Lane V. Erickson/Lane Erickson - stock.adobe.com)

Yellowstone National Park

Yellowstone National Park is known for geothermal wonders that’ll make you feel like you’re on another planet, this place has the highest concentration of geysers in the world. The famous Old Faithful puts on a show every 90 minutes like clockwork. Both kids and adults stand there wide-eyed when this natural spectacle shoots water 135 feet into the air – it’s been wowing crowds since before social media was even a thing.

The eye-popping Grand Prismatic Spring is accessible via a short, family-friendly hike that even an “I’m too tired” kid can handle. The vibrant rainbow colors and steaming waters will have everyone in your group reaching for their cameras at the same time. When it’s time to crash, the Explorer Cabins at Yellowstone offer multiple bedrooms and kitchenettes – perfect for when the kids start whining that they’re hungry for the 47th time that day.

Looking to splurge a bit? The Summit at Big Sky offers upscale digs near the park that’ll make a big family vacation feel less like an obligation and more like a treat.

Yellowstone’s landscapes range from mountains to canyons to rivers, giving your family endless opportunities to explore and have adventures together. This must-visit destination will leave you with memories that’ll last longer than your sunburn would have at a beach – making it one of the top vacation spots where you can actually spend quality time together without everyone staring at their phones.

An abandoned farmhouse stands in front of the Grand Tetons in Jackson Hole. (PAMELA BURLEY/aceshot - stock.adobe.com)

Jackson Hole, Wyoming

Jackson Hole is winter wonderland central – the kind of place that makes you forget why you ever complained about cold weather! Activities for the kiddos? Oh, they’ve got ‘em all: skiing, snowboarding, snowman-building competitions (unofficial, but fierce), wildlife, fat biking, rafting, tubing, and ice skating. It’s perfect for winter vacations, providing endless entertainment for kids aged 6-16 (and let’s be honest, for you too).

Beyond the winter sports scene, Jackson Hole serves up some seriously luxe accommodations – because nothing says “I survived a day on the slopes” like a hot tub with a mountain view. Hotels like Hotel Terra and Teton Mountain Lodge aren’t just places to crash – they’re part of the experience. This destination delivers adventure and relaxation wrapped in one snow-covered package. Your family will be talking about this trip long after the frost bite heals!

Terraced vineyards in the Douro Valley near the village of Pinhao in Portugal. (Tiago Lopes Fernandez/Tiago Fernandez - stock.adobe.com)

Douro Valley, Portugal

The Douro Valley in Portugal is what happens when Mother Nature decides to show off her landscaping skills. Picture terraced vineyards that seem to defy gravity and rolling hills that look like they were designed specifically for your vacation photos. The Douro River winds through it all.

Want the drive of your life? The N222 road is often crowned as one of the world’s most scenic drives – and for once, the internet isn’t exaggerating! Cruising along this route, you’ll be treated to vistas so stunning you’ll be tempted to pull over every five minutes. For the ultimate photo op, hit up the Casal de Loivos viewpoint, regarded as one of the most beautiful in the world.

Whether you’re exploring vineyards (where the adults can taste test while the kids run through rows of grapes), taking that Instagram-worthy scenic drive, or lounging on a boat ride that’s way more relaxing than the paddleboat nightmare at your local park, the Douro Valley offers a unique blend of natural beauty and cultural richness that’ll have you extending your stay. This destination will leave you refreshed, inspired and probably toting a few bottles of wine in your suitcase.

Yosemite Falls swells in spring to create a majestic two-tier waterfall. (David H. Jones/notthemonkee - stock.adobe.com)

Yosemite National Park

Yosemite National Park is nature showing off – big time. Famous for waterfalls thundering down near-impossible granite cliffs, Yosemite is a must-visit for anyone who appreciates the great outdoors. It’s perfect for family trips and especially magical for kids aged 6-12 who are old enough to appreciate it but young enough to still think rocks are super cool. National parks like Yosemite remind us why “going outside” was the original entertainment.

Need a place to crash after a day of exploring? Yosemite Valley Lodge and Curry Village are onsite and even have swimming pools – because nothing says “I conquered nature today” like a refreshing dip after hiking in summer heat.

Speaking of hiking – Yosemite is basically hiker heaven, with trails for everyone from “I work out daily” to “the only steps I count are to the refrigerator.” The scenic hikes reveal landscapes so breathtaking you’ll wear out your camera button: lush meadows dissolving into towering cliffs that make you feel tiny.

Break away from the beach chair, shake off that sand, and dive into an adventure that will have your social media followers green with envy. These non-beach vacations aren’t just trips – they’re the beginning of your family’s best stories.

The Vitals

What are the best historical places to visit in the Scottish Highlands?

Culloden Battlefield (where history comes alive – or un-alive!), Eilean Donan Castle (the castle that launched a thousand postcards), Urquhart Castle (with bonus Loch Ness Monster spotting opportunities), and Fort George (military architecture so impressive it might convert your teenager into a history buff).

What activities can families enjoy in Fiordland National Park?

Families can have a BLAST in Fiordland National Park with boat cruises that’ll make your cruise ship vacation look boring, guided nature tours where the guides actually know their stuff, and hiking the famous Milford Track (if your family’s idea of togetherness includes walking many miles through breathtaking wilderness).

Are there family-friendly accommodations in Yellowstone National Park?

You bet – Explorer Cabins give you that “we’re roughing it” feel (with actual beds and indoor plumbing), and The Summit at Big Sky offers upscale digs for families who like their wilderness experience with a side of luxury. Both feature multiple bedrooms so you don’t have to listen to your kids snore and kitchenettes for when everyone gets hangry at different times.

What activities are available for kids in Jackson Hole?

What ISN’T available for kids in Jackson Hole? They can ski, snowboard, wildlife watch (from a distance!), fat bike, go rafting, tubing or ice skating. Basically, it’s an outdoor playground designed to tire your kids out so thoroughly they’ll actually go to bed when you tell them to.

What is the best way to explore the Douro Valley?

The absolute best way to experience the Douro Valley is by taking scenic drives on the N222 road (keep your camera ready and your driver alert) and enjoying boat rides along the gorgeous Douro River. Between the stunning landscapes and charming vineyards, you’ll be planning your retirement home here before the trip is over.