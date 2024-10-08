Where to Stay in the Azores, Portugal

These hotels in the Azores will suit various preferences, whether searching for a tranquil spa getaway, something for a sense of history, or merely the hotel with the best view of the Atlantic Ocean. Whichever option you choose, you’ll be immersed in this captivating Portuguese archipelago’s natural beauty and distinctive culture.

Terceira Mar Hotel - Angra do Heroísmo

4.5 $

Terceira, a budget-friendly hotel, is a haven of relaxation. With its comfortable rooms, an inviting outdoor pool, and a central location in Angra do Heroísmo, it’s the perfect place to unwind. The hotel is nestled in the Monte Brasil landscape, offering serene views of the lush Atlantic Ocean.

Octant Hotels Furnas - São Miguel

4.7 $$

Luxurious boutique hotel in Furnas featuring thermal water pools, a spa center, and lovely gardens. The retreat is well-known for its peaceful green surroundings, including Ponta Delgada’s mountain views and ocean. The hotel is near the Terra Nostra Gardens and Ribeira Quente Beach.

Advertisement

Pedras do Mar Resort & Spa

4.5 $$

Overlooking the Atlantic Ocean and on a gorgeous cliffside of Fenais da Luz, Pedras do Mar is perfect for couples or families who love adventure. The hotel features Vigia São Pedro Walking trails, natural hot springs, and live music at dinner.

Terra Nostra Garden Hotel - São Miguel

4.7 $$$

This ancient hotel is located inside Terra Nostra Park and offers access to the well-known Terra Nostra Botanical Garden and its hot springs. Terra Nostra is known for its exceptional customer service, comfortable rooms and beds, delicious Mediterranean food, and cocktails inside the Restaurant Terra Nostra.

Azor Hotel - São Miguel

4.6 $$$$

A sleek, clean, and contemporary 5-star hotel in Ponta Delgada, Grand Hotel Azor features a rooftop bar with panoramic views of the breathtaking Atlantic Ocean and mountains. It is located in the perfect spot, a short walk from Forte de São Brás de Ponta Delgada and Museu Carlos Machado.