LAX-to-LUXE: Why Wait to Have a High-End Experience Until After Your Flight?

Beep, honk, shuffle shuffle. Navigating Los Angeles International Airport, no matter how opulent your vacation is, can feel like a trial of people and patience that one must endure before setting out to paradise. And, while the airport, among the world’s largest and busiest, is working diligently to improve things like long waits and the dreaded “horseshoe” pickup and dropoff; for now, choices are limited.

Delta’s New ‘One’

To make the machinations of travel more stressfree, some carriers take matters into their own hands, including Delta Airlines. If you’ve been a keen observer at LAX, you may have noticed a small portal on the Terminal 3 arrivals level – Delta’s Sky Way dropoff and check-in. With dedicated baggage handling, TSA checkpoint and direct access to the terminals, it’s a way to instantly shut off the din of a busy airport and begin your vacation immediately.

But more complementary to the experience, says Claude Roussel, vice president of Sky Club and Lounge for Delta Airlines, is the brand new Delta One Lounge at LAX, a 10,000-square-foot space that elevates what luxury looks like in any instance, but especially at an airport terminal.

“Our intention is to build spaces where you don’t feel that you are at the airport – when you come here, it’s a moment of disconnect,” he said. “Guests will come in and say, ‘Wow, this is a game changer.’”

The “La La Land” cocktail at the Delta One Lounge (Alan LaGuardia)

Among the luxury appointments in the 200-seat lounge space are bespoke touches and materials as well as secluded, personal spaces. At times, the Delta One Lounge exudes the qualities of an airy restaurant, at others a 5-star hotel or luxury spa, with zero-gravity massage chairs and nap pods for those weary from travel or anticipating a long flight.

“You might start your journey in the bar, having a cocktail, interacting with the bartender. You might then decide to go in the dining room here and have lunch or early dinner, and then have an after-dinner drink on the terrace,” said Roussel.

A terrace? Yes, Delta One has a beautiful outdoor space overlooking the busy tarmac, while large, crystal-clear windows break the noise and allow you to enjoy the year-round beautiful coastal weather. The 26 seats also feature throw pillows by Delta partner Missoni for maximum comfort.

The Delta One Lounge complements Delta’s presence at LAX, a hub airport for the airline, and its original Delta One Lounge at New York City’s JFK, which opened earlier this year. A third lounge is planned for Boston Logan by the end of 2024.

(@Jason Dewey 2024)

All three, and the lounges to come, represent a seamless transition for the in-flight experience of Delta One ticket holders, says Roussel. “A customer who buys a Delta One ticket is a very discerning customer – our concept is to align their experience with the onboard, in-flight experience.”

Among the most impressive features of the Delta One Lounge is the thing that travelers will need the most – food and drink. With a curated menu of culinary delights, inventive cocktails and delicious desserts, the Delta One lounge offers something for anyone – and any sized appetite.

Delectable Delta One desserts are displayed beautifully. (@Jason Dewey 2024)

Themed “bento box” lunches have a variety of selections based on three Delta One destinations – Tokyo (featuring a slider tonkatsu sandwich): Paris (with a scallops grenobloise); and Boston (a delightful maple cream whoopie pie). Cocktails are also destination-themed and named after airport codes, including three special martinis: The FCO (a Roman-inspired “Antipasto” martini); CDG (a French Martini Au Beurre); and the LAX (L.A.’s “La La Land” martini).

Rounding out the menu is a wide selection of starters and mains, but if you want something truly special, a fully-staffed sushi bar awaits with fresh selections to create your perfect roll before or after a flight. Of course, all food is timed to come out quickly — even though you may want to stay forever in Delta One, most will be there to catch a flight.

More Luxury Options

Delta One Lounge is the newest luxe space in an airport with many – in fact, there are over 20 lounge spaces in the sprawling airport. While many are tied to specific carriers, multi-airline partnerships, like OneWorld and Star Alliance, also operate their own lounges in Tom Bradley International Terminal, so passengers with select tickets on member airlines can get access to these spaces.

Those holding Platinum American Express cards and meet Amex requirements can access the LAX Centurion Lounge in Tom Bradley as well, regardless of what their destination is and no matter which airline they are flying. The opulent space features the familiarities of a swank airport lounge as well as amenities like a kids room, shower access, a “sunrise” room to help acclimate to time changes, and business services for those who want to get a little work off their plates before helping themselves to one (from their menu of complimentary foods and paired beverages).

-Alan LaGuardia

