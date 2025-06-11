Discover Entalula Beach: El Nido’s Best-Kept Secret

Ever dreamed of discovering a beach so perfect it feels like a closely guarded secret, known to only those lucky few?

We’re about to blow up their spot.

Tucked away deep in Palawan’s stunning Bacuit Archipelago of El Nido, Entalula Beach is just that – a strip of oceanfront so perfect it almost feels like cheating. Imagine digging your toes into powdery white sand, gazing out at stunning turquoise water, all while surrounded by limestone cliffs creating a natural privacy fence between you and the rest of the world. Not only is it stunning; it was ranked as the best beach in Asia and the fourth best globally by the World’s 50 Best Beaches ranking!

Here’s Why Entalula is Your Next Must-Visit

What’s so unique about Entalula Beach? For one, its loaded with seclusion and peace. This haven is only accessible by boat, which helps to thin the crowd, so you can actually unplug and unwind without feeling like you’re on a busy resort coast or, say, Santa Monica.

Then there’s the scenery. Those dramatic karst cliffs and greenery provide a backdrop that’s just stunning – ideal for taking photos that will leave all your friends and family back home green with envy.

And below the waterline? Surrounding waters are packed full of colorful coral reefs and sea life, making it a total paradise for snorkelers looking to discover a subaquatic wonderland.

Arriving at Your Hidden Gem

Ready to begin? Entalula Beach is typically a highlight on El Nido’s Island Hopping Tour B. Trips leave easily from El Nido town and are a wonderful way to see a number of stunning locations in a single day, typically including trendy spots like Snake Island and Cudugnon Cave. It’s an easy, convenient way to see this tiny piece of heaven.

Where to Stay Nearby

While Entalula Beach itself has no resorts (part of the charm!), you’ll have no shortage of awesome accommodation options in El Nido town or nearby islands with easy access:

Pangulasian Island Resort: For a flavor of high-end luxury, this eco-resort boasts private villas and high-quality amenities.

Miniloc Island Resort: If your style is more a rustic flavor, this resort is renowned for its warm coziness and proximity to top-quality snorkeling.

Entalula Beach Cottages: Peaceful, family-owned beachfront bed & breakfast in El Nido town suitable for quiet stays and easy access to tours.

When to Go

To experience Entalula Beach in its finest form, attempt the dry season, from November to May. During these months, you can expect dazzling sunny weather and calm seas, perfect for sunbathing on the beach, snorkeling and, of course, all relevant island-hopping activities.

Entalula Beach really shines for anyone looking for that ideal combination of nature’s wonder, peace, and a dash of adventure in Palawan. Whether you’re cruising over colorful coral reefs or simply basking in the sun, this remote heaven guarantees a memorable getaway.