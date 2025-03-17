An Iconic Seaside Destination Awaits

Monterey County is where your search for excellence begins - and ends.

With its serene valleys, breathtaking coastline, epic resorts and worldclass dining experiences, Monterey County is a destination that feels both welcoming and exclusive. Whether you want to reconnect with Mother Nature, find some indulgent cuisine or discover upscale experiences that aren’t found anywhere else, Monterey County has you covered.

Where to Stay

Accommodations here are as memorable as the landscapes. Post Ranch Inn in Big Sur offers an infinity tub, guided forest meditations and endless ocean views from 1,200 feet above the Pacific. Bernardus Lodge blends wine country and coastal living with vineyard views, spa treatments infused with local herbs and winepaired dining. For golf enthusiasts, The Lodge at Pebble Beach allows one of the world’s most legendary courses to serve as a backdrop to your stay. Balancing excitement and relaxation, Carmel Valley Ranch provides a family- and pet-friendly retreat in the foothills of the Santa Lucia Mountains. Of course, this is just the beginning. You’ll find endless options across all of Monterey County: from the redwoods to the seaside, MICHELIN Key-awarded resorts to semi-secret gems. Whatever your preference may be, the perfect stay for you ... is right here.

Where to Dine

Monterey County’s vibrant culinary scene celebrates local land and sea offerings. The Glass House at Alila Ventana Big Sur delivers an intimate cliffside dining experience, while Chez Noir charms with its refined-yetapproachable menu (and has earned itself a MICHELIN Star).

At Coastal Kitchen in Monterey Plaza Hotel & Spa, guests enjoy oceanfront dining alongside innovative flavors. Sister properties L’Auberge and Carmel Beach Hotel serve up the perfect pairing of upscale lodging with high-end dining in Carmel-by-the-Sea - both featuring restaurants helmed by MICHELIN-Star Chef Justin Cogley. With Monterey County’s growing reputation as a premier wine region, every meal is perfectly complemented by expertly crafted local wines. Whether you’re craving farm-to-fork or “ocean-to-plate,” Monterey County has a dish, a glass and a seat waiting just for you.

An elevated escape in Monterey County goes beyond where you stay and what you eat. You’ll find experiences across the county where each detail has been considered. Do some upscale shopping. Indulge in a world-class spa. Play an unforgettable round at an iconic golf course. Maybe try a sound bath, some forest meditation or sunrise yoga. Wherever your path leads in Monterey County, you’re sure to find something extraordinary.