A Luxury Escape: Here are the Best Hotels on the Canary Islands

Outdoor view of Tenerife's beachside hotels at sunset.
Tenerife’s beachside hotels are opulent and offer something for any visitor.
(eska2012 - stock.adobe.com)

The Canaray Islands are a sun-kissed archipelago, where the very essence of the locale encourages everyone to reconnect with nature and escape. The islands also feature amazing accommodations, so why not treat yourself to a luxe stay while you relax in paradise? The following hotels are an multi-sensory feast of extravagance and luxury, where you can indulge in fine-dining restaurants serving traditional Spanish seafood cuisine next to breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean.

Hotel Bahía del Duque - Tenerife
4.6 via Google Reviews

The highlights of this luxurious beachfront resort are its exquisite dining options, breathtaking landscaping and views of the Atlantic. Guests also love the spa. Hotel Bahía del Duque is renowned for its ample space with multiple pools across the property, its large palm trees and direct access to the beach.

Secrets Bahía Real Resort & Spa
4.6 via Google Reviews

At Secrets Bahía Real Resort & Spa, guests will find a five-star experience. The beachside all-inclusive resort is an excellent choice for any kind of stay. The large and comfortable rooms, with panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean and direct beach access for hotel guests ensure a comfortable and relaxing stay.

Hotel Botánico & The Oriental Spa Garden - Tenerife
4.7 via Google Reviews

This sophisticated hideaway offers Michelin-starred food, a world-class spa, and lush gardens throughout property. Hotel Botánico is known for its “epitome of excellence” and meticulous attention to detail, from its subtropical gardens to its elegant decor. No wonder it is such a highly awarded hotel. Guests bathe in the luxury accommodations when they stay here.

Iberostar Grand Hotel Salomé - Tenerife
4.9 via Google Reviews

An adults-only haven with a chic pool and delicious food and drinks, Iberostar Salomé in Tenerife is a newly built and luxurious boutique hotel with personalized butler service and spacious rooms. The hotel is located adjacent to both Playa del Duque and Plata Fañabé beaches and is close to all the top attractions in Tenerife like Siam Park, Tenerife Zoo Monkey Park, and Playa de las Américas. Iberistar is ideal for couples or bachelorette getaways, Hotel Salomé will not disappoint.

The Ritz-Carlton, Abama Tenerife
4.6 via Google Reviews

Nothing says luxury like a Ritz – the name has become synonymous with opulent stays, and Tenerife’s Ritz-Carlton is no exception. This lavish resort is constructed of pink clay walls to make the gorgeous Atlantic Ocean pop. Guests will find a championship golf course, fine dining experiences and the luxury experience that the hotel consistently delivers. The Ritz-Carlton Abama offers both adults-only villas and accommodations for families, and features a vast selection of amenities to personalize everyone’s experience on the island.

-AJ Moutra

