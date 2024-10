Freddie Freeman on Manny Machado’s controversial base running

Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman talks about San Diego Padres’ Manny Machado’s heady (albeit controversial) play on the bases, taking a circuitous route to second on a potential double-play grounder to get in the way of Freddie Freeman’s throw from first.