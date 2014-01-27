Advertisement Fashion Grammys 2014: Best and worst dressed Jan 26, 2014 | 7:03 PM We saw gravity-defying hair, mother-and-son dressing and one batty hat, a striking wide-brimmed Smokey Bear-style worn by Pharrell Williams. But fashion with a capital "F?" There wasn't much of it on the Grammys red carpet this year. In fact, it was kind of a bust. One reason? Style divas Beyonce and Rihanna didn't walk the walk. No Gaga or Miley either. But Taylor Swift did, and she was the best-dressed of the rest, leading the charge in the metallic brigade. -- By Booth Moore, Los Angeles Times Fashion Critic Grammys 2014: Full coverage | Top winners and nominees | Red carpet arrivals | Complete list (By Booth Moore, Los Angeles Times Fashion Critic) Advertisement Be the first to comment Hide Comments Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by SolidOpinion. Next Gallery PHOTOS 'Game of Thrones' jewelry PHOTOS Oscars 2019: Best and worst dressed Featured Photography PHOTOS 34th annual Kingdom Day Parade in Los Angeles Jan 21, 2019 PHOTOS Pictures in the News | Friday Jan. 11, 2019 PHOTOS 2019 Rose Parade PHOTOS National Park Service researchers discovered a litter of four mountain lion kittens PHOTOS Remembering Jonathan Gold: Scenes from the late food critic's memorial PHOTOS On anniversary of Columbine, students walk out of classes to protest gun violence PHOTOS Trump in California for first time as president PHOTOS Opposition leader sworn in as 'the people's president' during a mock inauguration in Kenya