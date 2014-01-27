Advertisement

Grammys 2014: Best and worst dressed

Jan 26, 2014 | 7:03 PM
We saw gravity-defying hair, mother-and-son dressing and one batty hat, a striking wide-brimmed Smokey Bear-style worn by Pharrell Williams. But fashion with a capital "F?" There wasn't much of it on the Grammys red carpet this year. In fact, it was kind of a bust. One reason? Style divas Beyonce and Rihanna didn't walk the walk. No Gaga or Miley either. But Taylor Swift did, and she was the best-dressed of the rest, leading the charge in the metallic brigade. -- By Booth Moore, Los Angeles Times Fashion Critic Grammys 2014: Full coverage | Top winners and nominees | Red carpet arrivals | Complete list
