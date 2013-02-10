Advertisement

2013 Grammys: Almost nude

Feb 10, 2013 | 2:52 PM
In an emailed Wardrobe Advisory sent by the CBS's Standards and Practices committee, Grammys attendees were cautioned against sheer see-through clothing, "thong type costumes" and "exposing bare fleshy under curves of the buttocks and buttock crack. Bare sides or under curvature of the breasts is also problematic." But some stars, predictably, still pushed the boundaries. Winners | Red carpet | Show highlights | Quotes | Best & worst dressed | Timeline | Best & worst moments | Arrivals video | Complete list | Full coverage
Advertisement
Advertisement