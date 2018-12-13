Advertisement

Last-minute holiday gift ideas for him

By Ingrid Schmidt
Dec 13, 2018 | 12:00 PM
Holidays gifts for him. (Handout)

Are you ready for the holidays? The Christmas shopping countdown is on with a handful of days left until the big day. In the spirit of not stressing, wrap up that list with these fun, gloriously unforgettable gifts for him. We also have last-minute gift ideas for her and for everyone (including kids).

Gifts for guys

&nbsp; Gucci

Gucci and Angels

Gucci canvas logo baseball hat with L.A. Angels patch. $530. Available at Gucci boutiques in Beverly Hills and at the Beverly Center in Los Angeles, gucci.com.

&nbsp; Amiri

Motor on in green

Amiri made-in-L.A. green hand-dyed snakeskin moto jacket. $12,000. Available at barneys.com.

&nbsp; Hanks Kerchiefs

Handkerchiefs

Hanks Kerchiefs by Colin Hanks, set of eight cotton handkerchiefs made in California. $200. Available at hankskerchiefs.com.

&nbsp; Noon Goons

Hawaii

L.A. brand Noon Goons men’s palm-print Royal Hawaiian button-front shirt. $289. Available at Dover Street Market Los Angeles, Union Los Angeles and noongoons.com.

&nbsp; Luc-Richard Elie /Leclaireur

Crystal game

Geoffrey Parker watersnake backgammon set with Swarovski crystal detailing. $7,117. Available at Leclaireur in West Hollywood, leclaireurla.com.

&nbsp; The Hundreds x Baxter of California

Grooming set

The Hundreds X Baxter of California, two L.A. brands, teamed up on a limited-edition Waves grooming set: graphic-print waist pack with art by Aaron Kai, clay pomade, shampoo, conditioner, body wash and body lotion. $125. Available at baxterofcalifornia.com.

&nbsp; Visvim

Go bandanna

Visvim Kerchief down jacket handcrafted from vintage bandannas and naturally dyed with Native American-inspired print lining. Starting at $2,500. Available at Visvim in downtown Los Angeles, visvim.tv.

&nbsp; Miansai

California gold and silver

Miansai 14-karat yellow gold plated sterling silver and black enamel palm tree necklace on 24-inch chain. $164. Available at Miansai in Venice, miansai.com.

&nbsp; Best Made Company

Cruiser jacket

Best Made Co. waxed cotton Cruiser jacket with Pendleton Woolen Mills blanket lining. $598. Available at Best Made Co. in Los Angeles, bestmadeco.com.

&nbsp; JT/Barneys NY

Golden fries

Jan Leslie handmade sterling silver and 24-karat yellow gold vermeil French fry cufflinks. $395. Available at Barneys New York in Beverly Hills, barneys.com.

&nbsp; Ralph Lauren

Classic polo

Ralph Lauren polo shirt with embroidered initial. $100 with same-day personalization. Available at Polo Ralph Lauren in Beverly Center, ralphlauren.com.

&nbsp; Dior

Men's pouch

Dior X KAWS men’s leather zip pouch. $550. Available at Dior Men in Beverly Hills and Maxfield in West Hollywood.

&nbsp; Boast x Stubbs & Wootton

Maple leaf slippers

Stubbs & Wootton X Boast velvet tuxedo slippers with grosgrain trim and embroidered maple leaf logo. $525. Available at boastusa.com.

&nbsp; Nike

Just do it

Nike Air Force 1 Utility men’s shoe with buckle strap closure. $145. Available at nike.com.

