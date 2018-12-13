Last-minute holiday gift ideas for him

Are you ready for the holidays? The Christmas shopping countdown is on with a handful of days left until the big day. In the spirit of not stressing, wrap up that list with these fun, gloriously unforgettable gifts for him. We also have last-minute gift ideas for her and for everyone (including kids).

For more gift ideas, visit our fashion page and our gift guide.

Gifts for guys

Gucci

Gucci and Angels Gucci canvas logo baseball hat with L.A. Angels patch. $530. Available at Gucci boutiques in Beverly Hills and at the Beverly Center in Los Angeles, gucci.com.

Amiri

Motor on in green Amiri made-in-L.A. green hand-dyed snakeskin moto jacket. $12,000. Available at barneys.com.

Hanks Kerchiefs

Handkerchiefs Hanks Kerchiefs by Colin Hanks, set of eight cotton handkerchiefs made in California. $200. Available at hankskerchiefs.com.

Noon Goons

Hawaii L.A. brand Noon Goons men’s palm-print Royal Hawaiian button-front shirt. $289. Available at Dover Street Market Los Angeles, Union Los Angeles and noongoons.com.

Luc-Richard Elie /Leclaireur

Crystal game Geoffrey Parker watersnake backgammon set with Swarovski crystal detailing. $7,117. Available at Leclaireur in West Hollywood, leclaireurla.com.

The Hundreds x Baxter of California

Grooming set The Hundreds X Baxter of California, two L.A. brands, teamed up on a limited-edition Waves grooming set: graphic-print waist pack with art by Aaron Kai, clay pomade, shampoo, conditioner, body wash and body lotion. $125. Available at baxterofcalifornia.com.

Visvim

Go bandanna Visvim Kerchief down jacket handcrafted from vintage bandannas and naturally dyed with Native American-inspired print lining. Starting at $2,500. Available at Visvim in downtown Los Angeles, visvim.tv.

Miansai

California gold and silver Miansai 14-karat yellow gold plated sterling silver and black enamel palm tree necklace on 24-inch chain. $164. Available at Miansai in Venice, miansai.com.

Best Made Company

Cruiser jacket Best Made Co. waxed cotton Cruiser jacket with Pendleton Woolen Mills blanket lining. $598. Available at Best Made Co. in Los Angeles, bestmadeco.com.

JT/Barneys NY

Golden fries Jan Leslie handmade sterling silver and 24-karat yellow gold vermeil French fry cufflinks. $395. Available at Barneys New York in Beverly Hills, barneys.com.

Ralph Lauren

Classic polo Ralph Lauren polo shirt with embroidered initial. $100 with same-day personalization. Available at Polo Ralph Lauren in Beverly Center, ralphlauren.com.

Dior

Men's pouch Dior X KAWS men’s leather zip pouch. $550. Available at Dior Men in Beverly Hills and Maxfield in West Hollywood.

Boast x Stubbs & Wootton

Maple leaf slippers Stubbs & Wootton X Boast velvet tuxedo slippers with grosgrain trim and embroidered maple leaf logo. $525. Available at boastusa.com.

Nike

Just do it Nike Air Force 1 Utility men’s shoe with buckle strap closure. $145. Available at nike.com.

Support our journalism Please consider subscribing today to support stories like this one. Get full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks. Already a subscriber? Your support makes our work possible. Thank you.

image@latimes.com

For fashion news, follow us at @latimesimage on Twitter.