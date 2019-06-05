He's dressed Cher and Carol Burnett. But now Bob Mackie is finally getting his own star turn.

If Mackie has not always felt the love of the fashion community, he’s feeling it now. “Costume designers have long been overlooked for the importance of their work in creating and influencing mainstream contemporary fashion,” Tom Ford said in an email. “Bob Mackie’s work has influenced fashion in a dramatic way, in that many of the body fitting, seemingly transparent and heavily beaded gowns that are worn on red carpets today are derivative of his work for stars like Diana Ross and Cher. The images of his costumes and gowns for these women have become a part of the landscape of fashion from the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s and in my case become part of my hard-drive of references.”