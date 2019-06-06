About the other night: Zendaya, Storm Reid, Drake take in HBO’s ‘Euphoria’ premiere

Because her talent has “no ceiling,” Zendaya is capable of “absolutely anything,” Levinson said. “Which in turn, makes the work not just a joy but also inspiring as a writer and a director. Since it’s a show about how hard it is to articulate your feelings when you’re young, there’s often very little dialogue. So everything hinges on her face. What is consistently amazing is her ability to tap into the heart, the humor and the madness of Rue through the smallest gestures. It’s frightening how she can break your heart with just a glance.”