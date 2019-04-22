Why Kanye West’s $50 Sunday Service socks were actually a bargain

For those who made the conscious choice to gather in that field, West’s Sunday Service felt like a communal gathering that should be commemorated, with the merchandise as physical evidence to brandish as proof they’d actually been there. For those watching from afar on livestream or following on social media, the Church Clothes tent may have come off as something less celebratory and more opportunistic — almost as if someone had the marketing savvy to set up a kiosk outside of Jesus’ tomb itself to hawk “He Has Risen” T-shirts to those gathering to observe the Easter miracle. As someone with dusty sneakers on the ground that morning, the Sunday Service was much more the former than the latter.