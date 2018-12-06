Kim Kardashian West takes her beauty show on the road to Costa Mesa for a new pop-up shop

This holiday season, Kardashian West said she hopes to fit in a ski trip, her traditional Christmas Eve party and the family’s infamous Kardashian Christmas card. “I just wrote the whole family yesterday and said, ‘I think we were so traumatized by our Christmas card last year, getting everyone together, that we forgot to do a Christmas card this year,’” she said. “So I don’t know if we should scramble to get one together or if it’s just too dramatic. We have a whole year to think about it. I don’t know why it’s such a [hard] thing to try to get us all together to do one.”