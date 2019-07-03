Sophia Amoruso, L.A.’s millennial ‘Girlboss,’ is busy with her second act

Amoruso was just as quick to share what she has learned from past mistakes. “Ten years ago, I used to hire people, and the culture was built around, ‘If you don’t walk as fast as me, why am I paying you?’ Which is very dated and doesn’t work,” she said. “At the time, I feel I was a baby boomer in my thinking. As I’ve grown and my needs have changed and I’ve established more of a personal life than I had when I was just grinding away, I’ve learned more about the needs of the modern workforce. I also crave more time and taking time for myself than I ever did before. That’s really influenced the culture at Girlboss that I don’t think I really understood when I was building my first company.”