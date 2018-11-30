Taraji P. Henson wants to change the stigma surrounding mental health problems in the black community

As guests peruse her closet, Henson explains how the idea behind her launch party came about. “I love garage sales,” she says. “I almost missed meeting the great David Fincher for ‘Benjamin Button’ because I was having a garage sale. So I end up with all this stuff every year because I like to shop. I was like, ‘What’s a way that I can make these clothes work for themselves?’ And then we started talking about this foundation and I was like, ‘I know. I’ve got it. We can marry my garage sale [with the foundation] and we’ll call it a boutique,’ and that’ll be the launch of the foundation. And here we are — with all my stuff.”