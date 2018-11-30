Taraji P. Henson wants to change the stigma surrounding mental health problems in the black community

Actress Taraji P. Henson’s personal belongings are scattered throughout a Beverly Hills mansion off Mulholland Drive. In the mix, there’s a Chanel tweed coat, an Adidas track jacket, a form-fitting Alexander McQueen dress, shoes by Christian Louboutin and bags from Valentino and Miu Miu.
For many, cleaning out one’s closet is a fresh start. However, Henson’s luxury yard sale represents much more for the “Empire” star. On this sunny fall Saturday afternoon, Henson, clad in a red Gucci dress, is selling pieces from her wardrobe to benefit her new nonprofit, the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation. The organization’s focus is to combat what Henson believes is a stigma surrounding mental health challenges in the black community.
“I noticed that my white friends would always say, ‘I’m going to see my shrink at 3 o’clock,’ ” she says. “There’s no shame in their game. It’s a part of taking care of your total health. Well, we don’t look at it that way. In our community, it’s taboo. It’s taboo to even talk about it because we’ll call each other crazy or we’re demonized or we’re misdiagnosed. There are trust issues because there are not enough of us in the field.”
This was the impetus for launching her foundation. Henson’s longtime friend Tracie Jade Jenkins serves as the organization’s executive director. The nonprofit is named after Henson’s father, who suffered from PTSD following his service in the Vietnam War. “We had a cat, and the cat got into the blinds one time,” Henson recalls. “My dad woke up in a rage. … I was 17. I was like, ‘How long ago was Vietnam?’ He was still dealing it.”
Although her father passed away in 2006 after battling liver cancer, Henson wants his legacy to live on through the organization. “He was a big part of my life,” says Henson, who plays Cookie Lyon on “Empire.” “He’s a big part of why I’m the way I am and who I am. He has a lot to do with my Cookie-isms on the show. I thought, ‘What a great way to celebrate his life.’ A man who walked in his truth, and he wasn’t ashamed,” she says, revealing a tattoo on her left bicep that reads, “The Truth.”
Henson says her father was always honest about his struggles. “He wore his heart on his sleeve,” she says. “My father attempted suicide. There was a lot of trauma there, you know? But he was open and willing to talk about it.”
Her father’s candidness made it easier for her to cope as an adult raising her 24-year-old son, Marcell, who faced his own tragedy in 2003. “My son and I have experienced a lot of trauma,” she says. “His father was murdered when he was 9, and then my dad passed away from cancer … after that.” She and her son struggled with the tragedies. “For so long, we’ve been taught to sweep it under the carpet,” she says. “We’ve been told, ‘You’re strong. Get over it. Time heals all pain.’ Well, sometimes it doesn’t. Sometimes you need someone to talk to outside of a friend — a professional.”
However, Henson had difficulty finding a therapist whom she could connect with. “Looking for an African American psychiatrist was like looking for a unicorn,” she says. “And I needed help. My son needed help. I was like, ‘Something has to be done. We have to talk about this because we can’t walk around with this pain and not do anything about it.’
“If I have issues with what’s going on in the world, I can’t talk to a person who doesn’t look like me because race is going to come up,” she says.
After doing some research, Henson and Jenkins discovered that there were 2,837 psychology PhDs awarded to U.S. citizens in 2008, according to a report by the American Psychological Assn. Of the recipients, the report found that 76% were white, while 5.8% were African Americans. (Less than 1% of those PhDs were given to Native Americans; 5.2% went to Asians; and 9.7%, to Hispanic students.) Henson’s organization wants to change those statistics for psychologists of color, particularly among African Americans.
“We need to get more children interested in becoming therapists,” Henson says, explaining that she plans to eventually award scholarships to black students who are interested in pursuing a career in the mental health field. She also plans on working closely with school districts to provide therapists, social workers and counselors to African American children in under-served communities.
“But right now, we’re focused on starting an open, honest dialogue and putting a face to it — like myself,” Henson says. “I think the people trust me saying, ‘It’s OK. I’m not perfect. And money doesn’t make your problems go away.’ Just because I’m pretty in front of the camera and on a carpet, I still have to go home to real problems. We all need help, and it’s OK to talk about it. So here I am. Let’s eradicate the stigma around it.”
“This has been 35 years in the making,” adds Jenkins, who first met Henson, who grew up in Washington, D.C., in junior high school when they were 12 years old. “Over the years, we’ve been talking about ways to give back. Once we realized that there was so much going on in the mental health segment, we were like, ‘This may be a place where we can be useful.’”
Mental health is also a subject that hits close to home professionally for Henson, whose oldest son on “Empire” has bipolar disorder. The actress applauds the show’s attempt to shine a light on the subject. “I thought that was so bold,” she says. “I was proud to be a part of a show that was speaking on such an important subject matter, especially in our community.”
As guests peruse her closet, Henson explains how the idea behind her launch party came about. “I love garage sales,” she says. “I almost missed meeting the great David Fincher for ‘Benjamin Button’ because I was having a garage sale. So I end up with all this stuff every year because I like to shop. I was like, ‘What’s a way that I can make these clothes work for themselves?’ And then we started talking about this foundation and I was like, ‘I know. I’ve got it. We can marry my garage sale [with the foundation] and we’ll call it a boutique,’ and that’ll be the launch of the foundation. And here we are — with all my stuff.”
The racks include clothing and accessories from Veronica Beard, Topshop and Fendi. “Some of it, I’m like, ‘No, I need to take that back,’ ” Henson says with a laugh, adding that the sale includes her “very first pair of designer shoes,” what she calls a “Giuseppe Zanotti wrap-up shoe.”
“I’m a girly girl and I like to shop,” she says. “What can I say?”
Also on display are purses, ties and a blazer, all hand-painted by Washington, D.C., artist Cierra Lynn. Proceeds from the items benefit the organization’s first initiative called “A Little Piece of Heaven,” for which 15 inner-city school bathrooms are set to be painted with bright, visual, empowering messages to combat bullying, suicide, depression and self-harm. Although those pieces are exclusive to the party, the general public can also get involved by donating to the organization through prizeo.com/taraji. Those who contribute have a chance to win a trip to meet Henson during the premiere of her upcoming film “What Men Want.”
Later in the day, Henson tells the crowd, “I know we’re here to have a good time. But we are on a mission to save and heal our community. Get drunk and shop!”