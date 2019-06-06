The women warriors of MSNBC

Signature moment: On July 6, 2017, when she was not in her anchor role but at a press conference in Poland, Jackson asked Trump, "Will you, yes or no, definitively say that Russia interfered in the 2016 election?" Trump’s response? "I think it could very well have been Russia, but I think it could well have been other countries and I won’t be specific. But I think a lot of people interfere. I think it’s been happening for a long time." Says Jackson: “Few people get the opportunity to directly question the most powerful person in the country, so I feel a real sense of responsibility to make sure our questions are sharp, direct and relevant.”