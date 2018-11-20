Once a Condé Nast 'cash cow,' Glamour magazine's regular print issue is being put out to pasture

Glamour’s shift to online-only is a path that has become common for some of Condé’s B-list brands. Over the last decade or so, Condé has turned Self and Teen Vogue into online-only brands, along with Glamour in the U.K., which also has no regular print schedule but occasionally does a special issue. The publisher has also consolidated its U.S. and U.K. Condé Nast Traveller magazines, folded the web site of Epicurious into Bon Appétit and closed outright a slew of magazines, including Lucky, Men’s Vogue, Vogue Living, Vitals, Details, Jane, House & Garden and Mademoiselle, and roughly a dozen others. W magazine, already down to eight issues a year, is also up for sale, along with Brides and Golf Digest.