Jenna Lyons talks new TV show, social media fears and partying with the Obamas

Lyons is skeptical about social media. She told students that Instagram is a tool, not a foundation to building a business. As for her own social media, she said, “It’s baaaad. I don’t have one. When Instagram and all that started, my life was getting a little crazy. I was just starting to date a woman [Courtney Crangi]. I was in the press a lot and that wasn’t a good situation for me. I decided it wasn’t the right time for me to go out and have a presence and I also didn’t know how to do it. I was already established in my life and my career, and J. Crew had its own Instagram, so did Madewell,” she said. “Now I’m faced with figuring out what I’m going to do. In a three-hour meeting with these people who are building the web site for the show, they said, ‘You’re going to have to get into the game.’ Any time I have been real about my imperfections or faults that has been far more interesting. This world where people are presenting this perfect version of themselves is really not that exciting and not that authentic.”