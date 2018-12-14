In this Instagram era, designer Zac Posen takes off with new fashion projects and his cooking posts

Earlier this spring, Posen landed in Los Angeles to mark the end of the largest collaboration of his career, designing new uniforms for more than 64,000 of Delta Airlines’ employees in the air and on the ground. For the last leg of the project’s international debut, Posen unveiled during a fashion show at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills not only innovative cuts and fabrics but also a bold new color option. The designer combined Delta’s signature navy and red into a purple that the airline calls Passport Plum. As part of his Delta project, he shadowed employees and also learned how to serve snacks as a flight attendant.