Live Debate: Los Angeles County District Attorney candidates

The Los Angeles Times and KPCC host a live debate for the next Los Angeles County District Attorney.

This is your chance to hear directly from the three candidates running for the office of Los Angeles County District Attorney: Jackie Lacey, George Gascon and Rachel Rossi. They’ll be tackling homelessness, mental health care, policing, and public safety. The next DA’s positions on these and other issues will influence policy not only in L.A. but throughout California and, arguably, the nation.