Belmont University
Belmont University’s film program, housed within the acclaimed Mike Curb College of Entertainment & Music Business, provides a comprehensive, hands-on education in motion picture production. With a strong emphasis on narrative filmmaking, students dive into the creative process from day one, honing their skills in writing, directing, producing, editing, cinematography and sound design.
The program’s well-rounded curriculum balances practical experience with academic rigor, offering specialized courses tailored to various roles within the film industry. Capstone projects, aligned with students’ chosen career paths, allow them to graduate with impressive portfolios showcasing their skills and vision.
Belmont’s collaborative environment, state-of-the-art facilities and strong industry connections provide students with invaluable resources and opportunities. Located in Nashville, a city with a thriving entertainment scene, Belmont offers students unique access to internships, networking events and potential career prospects.
Through a combination of hands-on learning, in-depth coursework and real-world experience, Belmont University’s film program equips students with the expertise and professional network needed to succeed in filmmaking’s dynamic and competitive world. The program’s dedication to nurturing creativity, technical proficiency and storytelling prowess ensures that graduates are well-prepared to make their mark in the industry.
NOTABLE ALUMNI
Brenna Emery, Emmy-nominated producer
Alexa Campbell, music video director, CMT award winner
Christopher McInturff, prod. coord: Marvel, Netflix, Paramount+
Alexandra Bowen, head of development, documentaries - Kennedy/Marshall
LIST UNIQUE, SPECIAL TECHNOLOGY, TOOL AND EQUIPMENT STUDENTS CAN ACCESS
Systems: Avid Media Composer, 87-station remote access
Cameras: Alexa LF, Amira, FX9, C300s
Spaces: 250-seat 4k Theatre, Dolby Atmos, 4k screening, color-grading suite, TV production, sound stage, 3D motion capture, Foley/ADR suites, podcast studio
LIST ANY INDUSTRY PARTNERSHIPS/INTERNSHIP OPPORTUNITIES FOR STUDENTS
Belmont in Hollywood is an eight-week immersive program offering practical skills in state-of-the-art facilities and industry exposure. Belmont in Atlanta launches 2025.
WHO ARE YOUR MAJOR DONOR(S)?
Mike Curb
WHO ARE YOUR NOTABLE CURRENT FACULTY?
Greg Beeman (Emmy Winner, Producer and Director – “Mysterious Benedict Society,” “Stargirl,” “Falling Skies,” “The Rookie,” “Heroes,” “Smallville”)
John Lloyd Miller (Music Video Director – Eazy-E, NWA, Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks, Dionne Warwick)
Jay Weigel (Emmy Winner, Composer/Music Dept – “Get Hard,” “Midnight Special”)
Stephen Hauser (Writer/ Producer, TV Series “Nashville”)
William Lowery (Film Finance Strategist – William Morris Endeavor)
Jennifer Bergen (Editor – projects for NASCAR, CMT, ESPN, PBS)
Lisa Arpino-Brochet (Music Dept – “Justified,” “Castle”)
NEW AREAS OF FUTURE GROWTH AND DEVELOPMENT
New Curb College building, $58M donation. Cinema and TV Studies Major starts Fall 2024. Developing graduate offerings and undergrad programs in Producing, Production Management, Film/TV/Media Scoring, Narrative Animation and Game Design.
NAME OF SCHOOL OR PROGRAM
Motion Pictures Program in the Mike Curb College of Entertainment & Music Business
SCHOOL OR PROGRAM DEAN
Dean: Brittany Schaffer
Chair: Jay New
YEAR INSTITUTION WAS FOUNDED
1890
YEAR SCHOOL OR PROGRAM WAS STARTED 2013 TOTAL PROGRAM ENROLLMENT
330
PROGRAM PLATFORMS OFFERED
Motion Pictures Production, Media Production, Film & Television Writing, Cinema and Television Studies Major (launches fall 2024) AREAS OF EMPHASIS OFFERED Producing, Directing, Cinematography, Editing, Location Audio and Sound Design, News Broadcast, Live Event Coverage, Sports Production, Feature Screenwriting, Television and Pilot Screenwriting
LENGTH OF PROGRAMS
4 years
PROGRAM CAMPUS OPTIONS
In-person modality at Belmont’s main campus in Nashville, Tennessee. Study-away options are available in Los Angeles, New York and Atlanta with an Atlanta program launching in 2025.
PROGRAM ACCREDITATIONS
Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC)
RANKINGS
Variety Magazine, Top 20 Film Program in North America, 2024
TOTAL COST OF PROGRAM
$57,590 including tuition, fees, residence hall and meal plan
REQUIRED TESTING
Belmont accepts SAT and ACT scores and is test-optional
UPCOMING INFORMATION SESSIONS
Information sessions offered daily; Preview Days on Saturdays September 21, October 5, and November 2
APPLICATION DEADLINES
July 1 for fall term, November 1 for spring term, May 1 for summer term
PROGRAM CONTACT INFORMATION
Natalie Peterson
Admissions Coordinator
natalie.peterson@belmont.edu
615.460.6435