Belmont University’s film program, housed within the acclaimed Mike Curb College of Entertainment & Music Business, provides a comprehensive, hands-on education in motion picture production. With a strong emphasis on narrative filmmaking, students dive into the creative process from day one, honing their skills in writing, directing, producing, editing, cinematography and sound design.

The program’s well-rounded curriculum balances practical experience with academic rigor, offering specialized courses tailored to various roles within the film industry. Capstone projects, aligned with students’ chosen career paths, allow them to graduate with impressive portfolios showcasing their skills and vision.

Belmont’s collaborative environment, state-of-the-art facilities and strong industry connections provide students with invaluable resources and opportunities. Located in Nashville, a city with a thriving entertainment scene, Belmont offers students unique access to internships, networking events and potential career prospects.

Through a combination of hands-on learning, in-depth coursework and real-world experience, Belmont University’s film program equips students with the expertise and professional network needed to succeed in filmmaking’s dynamic and competitive world. The program’s dedication to nurturing creativity, technical proficiency and storytelling prowess ensures that graduates are well-prepared to make their mark in the industry.

NOTABLE ALUMNI

Brenna Emery, Emmy-nominated producer

Alexa Campbell, music video director, CMT award winner

Christopher McInturff, prod. coord: Marvel, Netflix, Paramount+

Alexandra Bowen, head of development, documentaries - Kennedy/Marshall

LIST UNIQUE, SPECIAL TECHNOLOGY, TOOL AND EQUIPMENT STUDENTS CAN ACCESS

Systems: Avid Media Composer, 87-station remote access

Cameras: Alexa LF, Amira, FX9, C300s

Spaces: 250-seat 4k Theatre, Dolby Atmos, 4k screening, color-grading suite, TV production, sound stage, 3D motion capture, Foley/ADR suites, podcast studio

LIST ANY INDUSTRY PARTNERSHIPS/INTERNSHIP OPPORTUNITIES FOR STUDENTS

Belmont in Hollywood is an eight-week immersive program offering practical skills in state-of-the-art facilities and industry exposure. Belmont in Atlanta launches 2025.

WHO ARE YOUR MAJOR DONOR(S)?

Mike Curb

WHO ARE YOUR NOTABLE CURRENT FACULTY?

Greg Beeman (Emmy Winner, Producer and Director – “Mysterious Benedict Society,” “Stargirl,” “Falling Skies,” “The Rookie,” “Heroes,” “Smallville”)

John Lloyd Miller (Music Video Director – Eazy-E, NWA, Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks, Dionne Warwick)

Jay Weigel (Emmy Winner, Composer/Music Dept – “Get Hard,” “Midnight Special”)

Stephen Hauser (Writer/ Producer, TV Series “Nashville”)

William Lowery (Film Finance Strategist – William Morris Endeavor)

Jennifer Bergen (Editor – projects for NASCAR, CMT, ESPN, PBS)

Lisa Arpino-Brochet (Music Dept – “Justified,” “Castle”)

NEW AREAS OF FUTURE GROWTH AND DEVELOPMENT

New Curb College building, $58M donation. Cinema and TV Studies Major starts Fall 2024. Developing graduate offerings and undergrad programs in Producing, Production Management, Film/TV/Media Scoring, Narrative Animation and Game Design.

NAME OF SCHOOL OR PROGRAM

Motion Pictures Program in the Mike Curb College of Entertainment & Music Business

SCHOOL OR PROGRAM DEAN

Dean: Brittany Schaffer

Chair: Jay New

YEAR INSTITUTION WAS FOUNDED

1890

YEAR SCHOOL OR PROGRAM WAS STARTED 2013 TOTAL PROGRAM ENROLLMENT

330

PROGRAM PLATFORMS OFFERED

Motion Pictures Production, Media Production, Film & Television Writing, Cinema and Television Studies Major (launches fall 2024) AREAS OF EMPHASIS OFFERED Producing, Directing, Cinematography, Editing, Location Audio and Sound Design, News Broadcast, Live Event Coverage, Sports Production, Feature Screenwriting, Television and Pilot Screenwriting

LENGTH OF PROGRAMS

4 years

PROGRAM CAMPUS OPTIONS

In-person modality at Belmont’s main campus in Nashville, Tennessee. Study-away options are available in Los Angeles, New York and Atlanta with an Atlanta program launching in 2025.

PROGRAM ACCREDITATIONS

Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC)

RANKINGS

Variety Magazine, Top 20 Film Program in North America, 2024

TOTAL COST OF PROGRAM

$57,590 including tuition, fees, residence hall and meal plan

REQUIRED TESTING

Belmont accepts SAT and ACT scores and is test-optional

UPCOMING INFORMATION SESSIONS

Information sessions offered daily; Preview Days on Saturdays September 21, October 5, and November 2

APPLICATION DEADLINES

July 1 for fall term, November 1 for spring term, May 1 for summer term

PROGRAM CONTACT INFORMATION

Natalie Peterson

Admissions Coordinator

natalie.peterson@belmont.edu

615.460.6435