Los Angeles is Indisputably the Entertainment Capital of the World.

From movies to television and from music to the latest multimedia platform, nowhere else will you find such a fusion of talent, creativity and innovation. Just for one feature film, anyone who sticks around for the credits can see that it takes a whole village – a rather large one – to write, shoot, edit, produce and market it. So, we are introducing a new L.A. Times section to put a spotlight on some of the film and media schools that are educating the next generation of industry professionals.

The Spotlight on Film and Media Programs presents detailed information for relevant programs at top universities and covers unique aspects of each program, including areas of interest, rankings, and unique technology while highlighting qualities that differentiate the programs, such as specific donors, industry partnerships or internships available to students.