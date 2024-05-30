Mount Saint Mary’s University Los Angeles

When you choose a Film, Media and Communication degree program at Mount Saint Mary’s University, you’re stepping into a world no other institution can match. We offer both undergraduate and graduate degree programs designed to fit your busy life.

You’ll shoot projects in our studio just steps away from the hottest Hollywood premieres. You’ll have access to our labs which feature only the latest in film technology, including Avid Media Composer, ProTools, DaVinci Resolve, Adobe Creative Cloud and more. You’ll use the most cutting-edge equipment available, including cameras from Canon, RED and ARRI. And best of all, you’ll get hands-on experience as early as your first semester.

Small class sizes mean a better quality of education, more student-instructor interaction and more access to equipment and resources than students have at larger schools. Plus, our instructors are all full-time industry professionals, so you’re learning not only from top-quality educators but also from leading film and media professionals.

Students have access to the Mount’s beautiful Chalon Campus and historic Doheny Campus for their film and still shoots – locations that have been utilized in countless major film and television programs. Moreover, students have the opportunity to observe or shadow professional productions that film at the Mount.

Prepare for a satisfying career in film, journalism or photography with a degree from Mount Saint Mary’s University. It truly is a film degree like no other.

With classes taught at our Hollywood studio, Mount Saint Mary’s University offers you unprecedented access to myriad career opportunities in film, television, broadcasting and alternative media. Our graduates have secured positions in news broadcasting, feature film production, music video production, radio broadcasting and web development.

MSMU film graduates have worked at Sony; E! Entertainment; Lions Gate; Warner Brothers; Dick Clark Productions; Nonprofit advocacy organizations (CHIRLA, CASA, etc.); Nike and Apple (commercial production); graduate programs at USC, Columbia, Claremont and Loyola Marymount, among others.

At the Hollywood Studio, you’ll have access to our podcast studio; state-of-the-art computer lab; 5.1 surround sound editing bay; full recording studio with voiceover isolation booth; 1,200 sq. ft. shooting stage; the latest in film technology: Avid Media Composer, ProTools, DaVinci Resolve, Adobe Creative Cloud, and more; cutting-edge equipment, including cameras from Canon, RED and ARRI.

NOTABLE ALUMNI

Traci Carter Holsey, MFA ’21

NEW TECHNOLOGY AVAILABLE FOR STUDENTS

Whether you’re looking to start your industry career or build on your experience, we have a degree or certificate program to meet your needs! Join us at our Hollywood Studio, with access to editing bays, shooting stage, film technology and equipment.

NAME OF SCHOOL OR PROGRAM

Film, Media & Communication Department

SCHOOL DEAN

Charles Bunce, MFA

YEAR INSTITUTION WAS FOUNDED

1925

PLATFORMS OFFERED

Undergraduate Programs: Film & Media; Photography; Journalism & New Media; Film, Media & Social Justice

MFA Programs: Film, Television & New Media; Producing for Film & Television; Screenwriting

AREAS OF EMPHASIS OFFERED

Acting; Audio Production; Cinematography; Documentary; Gender & Media; Journalism & New Media; Multimedia Communication; Producing; Professional Photography; Writing

LENGTH OF PROGRAMS

Graduate Degree Programs: 2 years

Undergraduate Degree Programs: 4 years

Graduate Certificates: 1 year

PROGRAM CAMPUS OPTIONS

Most courses are taught in person at the Mount Saint Mary’s Hollywood Studio and are also offered in the evenings and on weekends. Some courses are available online.

RANKINGS

A Best Film School (Variety, 2019)

#10 Best Value School (U.S. News & World Report)

#1 Top Performer in Social Mobility (U.S. News & World Report)

TOTAL COST

Undergraduate: $48,132 (Tuition & Fees per year, 2023-24)

Graduate: $1,175 per unit

UPCOMING INFORMATION SESSIONS

www.msmu.edu/visitmsmu

APPLICATION DEADLINES

Undergraduate: early deadline is December 15; priority deadline is January 15; rolling admission Graduate: Rolling Admission

PROGRAM CONTACT INFORMATION

Luis Flores

Assistant Director of Admission

laflores@msmu.edu

Text: 213.337.7683

Call: 213.477.2799