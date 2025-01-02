Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias talks aging, new comedy and why he is loved

Gabriel Inglesias, aka “Fluffy” has a new Netflix special, ‘Legend of Fluffy.’ He talks with Times Editor Nate Jackson about his career, why he thinks he’s had longevity and what comedy means to him.