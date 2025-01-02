Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias talks aging, new comedy and why he is loved

By Mark E. Potts
Nate Jackson  and Jason Neubert
Share via
Gabriel Inglesias, aka “Fluffy” has a new Netflix special, ‘Legend of Fluffy.’ He talks with Times Editor Nate Jackson about his career, why he thinks he’s had longevity and what comedy means to him.
Entertainment & ArtsStand-Up Comedy
Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

Nate Jackson

Nate Jackson is a deputy editor for Entertainment and Arts. Previously, he served as a news editor for the Wrap and the music editor for OC Weekly. He returns to The Times after being both a Metpro and a staff writer in Calendar from 2009 to 2012.

Advertisement