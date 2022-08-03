Illustration by Ellen Surrey; animation by Li Anne Liew
The 60 Best Places to See Stand-Up Comedy in L.A.
There’s nothing like the electricity in the air on a good night at a comedy show. Packed in a room full of strangers looking for a good time, comedians who can light up a room experience a taste of godliness that’s unlike any other form of expression, even in a town like L.A. that’s full of entertainment. If laughter is important to you (how could it not be in these times?), there’s no shortage of ways to get your fix of funny jokes across L.A. From the hallowed Hollywood venues that became stamping grounds for comedy legends to the backrooms of local bars, even an abandoned zoo on a lunch hour (yes, really!), there is a place for you to find a comic doing their thing and using the power of laughter to help us all relate to each other a little better and hopefully leave our cares at the door. Here’s a list of the 60 best spots for comedy in L.A.
The Ice House
Flappers Comedy Club
The Comedy Nook
Townhouse Venice
The Groundlings
The Comedy & Magic Club
Bar Bandini
Terrace Theater
Chatterbox
Feinstein's at Vitello's
Café Tropical
Yamashiro Hollywood
Largo at the Coronet
The Elysian
Upright Citizens Brigade
The Pack Theater
The Crow
The Yard Theater
Whammy! Analog Media
Junior High
Permanent Records Roadhouse
Third Wheel
The Clubhouse
The Glendale Room
The Comedy Store
Dynasty Typewriter
SuperNova Comedy
Laugh Factory Hollywood
The Nitecap
Venice Underground Comedy at Killer Shrimp Yacht Club
The Stand Up Comedy Club
HaHa Comedy Club
Laugh Factory Long Beach
Skiptown Playhouse
Leimert Park Comedy Night at Regency West
The Comedy Chateau
Cavern Club Celebrity Theater at Casita Del Campo
Clown Zoo at the Old Zoo in Griffith Park
The Puterbaugh Show at Akbar
The Comedy Patio at Horse Thief BBQ at Grand Central Market
Holy S— Improv at Silverlake Lounge
Comedy House at Soho House
Zebulon
Hollywood Improv
Jam in the Van
Blind Barber
Highland Park Location: 5715 N. Figueroa St, Highland Park, CA 9004
Lounge on Melrose
UnCabaret at El Cid
Good Heroin at Stories Books & Café
Comedy at the Roosevelt
Serotonin Comedy Show at Hotel Cafe
Jetpack Comedy at Bar Lubitsch
Tao Comedy Studio
Bob Baker Marionette Theater
The Lyric Hyperion
Westside Comedy Theater
Can’t Even Comedy
The Hollywood Comedy
The Bourbon Room
The Dime
From the Oscars to the Emmys.
Get the Envelope newsletter for exclusive awards season coverage, behind-the-scenes stories from the Envelope podcast and columnist Glenn Whipp’s must-read analysis.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.