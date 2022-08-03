The 60 Best Places to See Stand-Up Comedy in L.A.

Since it’s “Hollywood,” conjuring up the baggage and wonder the name entails, one might think the line to get into the Laugh Factory is by design. But it’s necessary. There’s little to no waiting area inside the dark, multilevel original location on the corner of Sunset and Laurel; “Excuse me” is part of the price of entry. The close booths and tables remind you of a supper club from movies gone by; the two-drink minimum will remind you of that too. Also because … Hollywood, you know two things for sure: Parking will be sketchy, and you’re going to see somebody. The latter has proven true since storied founder Jamie Masada opened the club in 1979 with Richard Pryor onstage. Ever since, it’s been part of the ongoing history of comedians, hosting talent in front of the iconic logo that includes now-superstar Jerrod Carmichael and now-brand name, as well as programming such as Chocolate Sundaes and All-Star Comedy on Fridays and Saturdays. The video marquee is also never short of names you will want to remember by night’s end, and surprise star comics keep guests – and fellow comedians – on their toes. After the show, everyone mills about on the sidewalk in front, as if needing to hold onto the feeling from inside. A picture here, an autograph there, it’s all very … Hollywood. Right? And even that’s funny.