LA Times Today: Bridgetown Roti
If you’re looking for street food in Barbados, there’s a good chance you’ll find yourself munching on a roti, the flaky flatbread stuffed with spiced goodness.
Rashida Holmes of Bridgetown Roti is now offering the Bajan favorite and other staples at her weekend popup in the Arts District, recently featured on the Times’ 101 Best L.A. Restaurants list.
