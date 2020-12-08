The 101: These L.A. takeout pop-ups are meeting the moment and forging a future

[It’s here: The Los Angeles Times’ 101 restaurants, dishes, people and ideas that define how we eat in 2020.]

If you’ve been following dining culture in Los Angeles during the COVID-19 pandemic, you know about the ascent of online-based ventures that are frequently, inadequately labeled as “Instagram pop-ups.” Often, they are created by restaurant chefs who have been furloughed, laid off and or are otherwise unemployed during the crisis, or perhaps caterers whose business evaporated with the March shutdowns. The best of them offer magnificent food for takeout (and sometimes delivery) — the kind of thoughtful, first-person cooking that makes us feel less solitary in the world.

In these pop-ups we see not only the tenacity necessary to face the moment but also the kind of talent on which the future of L.A. dining will be built.

As survivalist responses to an ongoing catastrophe, pop-ups can be ephemeral, but it also felt right to acknowledge their contributions to the community in this year’s “101 restaurants, dishes, people and ideas” project.

In the print version of the 101, distributed to subscribers on Dec. 13 and available in The Times’ online store, we weave 11 of our favorite pop-ups throughout the guide. Their ever-evolving menus show off L.A.’s wondrous multiplicity. The bonus of following them on social media? Tracing the comments, tags and stories on their profiles may lead you to other remarkable upstarts.