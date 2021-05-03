LA Times Today: Minh Phan’s Phenakite

Minh Phan, chef and owner of Jonathan Gold favorite Porridge and Puffs, recently opened a new restaurant right in the middle of a Hollywood workshare space called Second Home.



She named her new place after a rare mineral, Phenakite, appropriate for a project born out of destruction and pressure.