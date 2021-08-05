LA Times Today: Bean to bar craft chocolate in Pasadena

There are boutique wineries, craft breweries and artisanal coffee.



But for chocolate connoisseurs, this is the Holy Grail: bean to bar chocolate.



Makers say they create better chocolate by preserving the beans’ distinctive flavors. One of those makers is Harris Car of Car Artisan Chocolate in Pasadena.