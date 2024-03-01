LA Times Today: The most romantic restaurants in L.A. for a special occasion

Although it’s considered the most romantic night of the year, Valentine’s Day is rarely the best night to experience a restaurant at its finest.



L.A. Times food critic Bill Addison curated a list of the most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles, for couples who want to express their love year-round.