LA Times Today: Why are chefs in Europe serving up California cuisine? They explain its appeal

California cuisine is having a moment across the pond.



Restaurants inspired by the Golden State are popping up all over London, Paris and even Munich.



L.A. Times foreign correspondent Jaweed Kaleem visited London to check out the California cuisine craze.