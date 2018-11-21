This tofu house in Koreatown is actually making its own tofu

She set out on a studious path that eventually led her to the Korean countryside to learn traditional cooking methods while fine-tuning her recipes. Making tofu using the typical yellow soybean led her to wonder what would happen if she made it from the lesser used black soybean instead. The results were “delicious,” she says, the black soybeans transforming the end result into a “nuttier” tofu. Surawon prepares these two types of tofu in the kitchen daily. Both versions are non-GMO and organic.