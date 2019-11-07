7 Images
L.A. Ceramics: Inside Humble Ceramics
It’s possible you’ve eaten off Humble Ceramics’ dinnerware; owned and run by Delphine Lippens, it supplies the restaurants of chefs including Josef Centeno and Michael Cimarusti.
Humble Ceramics’ offerings are more thoughtful, handmade iterations of designs you’d expect to find at, say, West Elm, with a mix of neutral glazes and raw edges. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
A bowl by Humble Ceramics. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
A cazuela by Humble Ceramics. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
Delphine Lippens, owner of Humble Ceramics. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
Inside Humble Ceramics. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
Humble Ceramics supplies the restaurants of chefs including Josef Centeno and Michael Cimarusti. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
