How to Perfectly Broil Scallops With Espelette Butter

This is a visually stunning and delicious dish, and if you’ve got some Espelette butter in the fridge, the whole recipe takes less than 10 minutes to prepare.

Note: Scallops cook quickly in a carbon steel or stainless steel skillet. If you want to use cast iron instead, preheat the skillet for a good 10 minutes before adding the scallops.

The Espelette butter also works really well as a cooking or finishing butter for shrimp (try it with shrimp and grits), slathered on some grilled corn or to finish a simple seafood pasta. The butter also could be melted down into a delicious dip for crab legs or boiled lobster.