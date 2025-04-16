How to Perfectly Broil Scallops With Espelette Butter
This is a visually stunning and delicious dish, and if you’ve got some Espelette butter in the fridge, the whole recipe takes less than 10 minutes to prepare.
Note: Scallops cook quickly in a carbon steel or stainless steel skillet. If you want to use cast iron instead, preheat the skillet for a good 10 minutes before adding the scallops.
The Espelette butter also works really well as a cooking or finishing butter for shrimp (try it with shrimp and grits), slathered on some grilled corn or to finish a simple seafood pasta. The butter also could be melted down into a delicious dip for crab legs or boiled lobster.
Espelette Butter
In a medium bowl, combine the butter, garlic, lemon juice, soy sauce and espelette pepper. Using a whisk, a rubber spatula or gloved hands, mix the butter until it is fully combined. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 4 days or in the freezer for up to 4 months. This makes just over ½ cup.
Broiled Scallops
Position an oven rack in the highest position and heat the broiler to high.
Heat a boiler-proof stainless steel skillet (see Note) on the stove over high heat for about 2 minutes. Add the oil to the pan, and once it is smoking, season the scallops with kosher salt.
Locate the top or bottom of the scallop with the largest surface area and place the scallops, large side down, into the pan.
Immediately transfer the hot skillet to the broiler. Broil the scallops for 90 seconds, remove the pan from the broiler (using a pot holder or towel, please), and add the espelette butter right in the middle of the pan. Return the pan to the broiler and cook for about 30 seconds, just until the butter is melted and frothy but not burned.
Remove the pan from the oven and use a spoon to baste the scallops in the butter. Transfer them to a serving platter and pour all the melted butter over them. Finish the scallops with a squeeze of lemon, a sprinkle of flaky sea salt and the chives.
Serve with crusty bread and some toothpicks for easy eating.
