L.A. Ceramics: Inside Neenineen
Ninon Choplin, the French ceramicist behind this line, makes mostly cups and mugs and pour-overs in a Highland Park studio, as well as slipcast pipes in primary colors.
Zozo tumblers from Neenineen, a ceramics studio in Highland Park run by Ninon Choplin. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
The Duplo pitcher from Neenineen, a ceramics studio in Highland Park run by Ninon Choplin. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
The Duplo pour-over and pitcher from Neenineen. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
Quille mugs from Neenineen. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
Udon mug from Neenineen. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
Inside the Highland Park studio of Neenineen, owned and operated by Ninon Choplin. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
Inside the Neenineen studio with Ninon Choplin and Basil, the dog. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
