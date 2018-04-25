Inside El Coraloense
Campechana -- a shrimp, octopus and abalone cocktail -- is on the menu at El Coraloense, a family-run Mexican restaurant in Bell Gardens.(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
Executive chef Natalie Curie, center, with sous-chefs Anwar Bautista, left, and Jessica Caporal.(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
The Curie generations include, from left, young Ira, Marco, Leonardo, Natalie, Thanos, Maria, Carlos, Leonardo Jr. and young Quin. Leonardo Curie and his wife Maria are the founders of El Coraloense, and Natalie Curie is the executive chef.(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
The ceviche sampler features, left to right, shrimp ceviche with habanero aioli, chile peanuts and candied mango chamoys, fish ceviche with lemon aioli topped with infused chile and walnut oil, and shrimp ceviche with chipotle aioli, topped with diced mango and powdered chile.(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
A closer look at the ceviche sampler.(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
Executive chef Natalie Curie, center, with her parents, Leonardo and Maria Curie, founders of the restaurant.(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
Shrimp aguachile -- butterflied shrimp marinated in cilantro and serrano pepper and chutney.(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
Tacos a la diabla have beer-battered shrimp with diabla sauce (spicy butter garlic sauce).(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
El Coraloense’s traditional bread pudding, capirotada.(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
Sous-chef Anwar Bautista prepares diablo shrimp at El Coraloense.(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
Ed Rojas, left, Pauline Monroy, Diana Esparza and Jesus Herrera have lunch at El Coraloense.(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
A patron makes her way out of El Coraloense in Bell Gardens.(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)