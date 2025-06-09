Advertisement
Soyrizo-and-potato croissants on baking racks at Santa Canela panadería in Highland Park.
In Highland Park, Santa Canela offers baked goods inspired by pastry chef Ellen Ramos’ Mexican heritage, including a churro croissant and another option filled with soyrizo and potato.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
Food

8 bakeries with globally inspired croissants that are uniquely L.A.

By Kelly Dobkin

Angelenos love croissants. In recent years the obsession has reached a fever pitch, thanks to new bakeries that have followed in the footsteps of lauded croissant-makers like Proof Bakery and the erstwhile Konbi.

Trendy croissant hybrids have also helped fuel the pastry’s resurgence, including the Cronut, Cruffin and Crookie, as well as viral shapes like cubes and spirals. And while the classic French version has frequently been at the center of L.A.’s croissant craze, in 2025 local bakers are turning to global flavors — reinterpreting the flaky, buttery icon through the lens of their own heritage and childhood memories.

The flat croissant from Coin de Rue in Koreatown.

Food

The ‘flat croissant’ is a pastry abomination. I’m eating them anyway

Have you seen the ‘flat croissants’ all over social media? Where to find them — if you think they’re worth trying.

Pastry chef Sharon Wang, owner of Sugarbloom Bakery in Glassell Park, purposely sought to challenge her classic European training when creating her signature kimchi Spam musubi croissant. “The idea came from the diversity of L.A. and also a rebellion against working for an organization that favors only European ingredients,” she says.

In Victor Heights, Bakers Bench chef-owner Jennifer Yee uses the croissant to reinterpret a beloved generational recipe. “The egg roll croissant is something I’m really proud of,” she says. “My paternal parents owned a Chinese restaurant in Columbus, Ohio and they were known for their egg rolls,” says Yee. “It tastes very nostalgic if you grew up in the Midwest eating Chinese American food.”

And that’s just the beginning. In Silver Lake, you’ll find a Cuban bakery with Cubano sandwich-inspired croissants that pay homage to neighborhood history. In Pasadena, one baker is infusing her Persian heritage into a viral croissant shape. From Korean to Argentine-inspired creations, the croissant has become a new creative canvas among local pastry chefs. Here are eight bakeries with globally inspired croissants to try in L.A.

Bakers Bench

Chinatown Pastries $
Furikake croissant from Bakers Bench.
(Bakers Bench)
By Kelly Dobkin
Jennifer Yee worked inside Michelin-starred kitchens like The French Laundry and NYC’s Jean-Georges before becoming the pastry chef behind the trailblazing Konbi in Echo Park. When it came time to branch out on her own with Bakers Bench in 2021, she knew croissants would figure prominently in her new concept. A pandemic-era shortage on milk and eggs inspired her to make all the pastries vegan and cracking the code to perfecting the delicious French pastry without butter was no small feat.

Flash forward to 2025, Yee is serving up creative vegan pastries at her year-old brick-and-mortar in Victor Heights, including a furikake croissant. “This is a croissant I’ve always wanted to do but I’ve never had the creative agency to do it,” she tells us. It’s a classic croissant that’s crusted and baked with a house-made furikake mix that combines white sesame seeds, black sesame seeds, sugar, salt, mirin, seaweed and MSG. “Texturally, it’s very fun to eat,” Yee says. The result is intensely savory, crunchy, salty and delicious, almost like a French-Japanese “everything” pastry.
Café Tropical

Silver Lake Cuban Bakery $
Cuban croissant special from
(Café Tropical)
By Kelly Dobkin
This Silver Lake institution reopened in spring 2024 after a year-long closure, reclaiming its place as both a neighborhood eatery and community gathering spot. First launched in 1975 by Cuban immigrant brothers, the café became known for its iconic medianoche sandwiches and classic pastelitos. Over time, it also evolved into a safe haven and social hub for those in recovery from substance abuse. So when the café abruptly shuttered in 2023, Danny Khorunzhiy, then a program director at a nearby treatment center, saw an opportunity to revive it. He partnered with chef Ed Cornell of Washington, D.C.’s Milkcult to lead the kitchen and breathe new life into the space. In honor of its Cuban history (and the historical heritage of the surrounding neighborhood), Café Tropical offers a Cuban croissant special that reimagines the classic Cubano sandwich in croissant form. Stuffed with salty-sweet lechon, melty Swiss and served with a mustard-mojo dipping sauce, the ultra-savory Cuban croissant appears on the menu every few weeks.
Delight Pastry

Pasadena Bakery $
Closeup of spiral croissants from Delight Bakery.
(Delight Bakery)
By Kelly Dobkin
Iranian-born Lily Azar has been making French pastries for over 20 years, originally opening Delight in Tehran in the early 2000s. Since 2014, she’s been running the operation out of a Pasadena storefront alongside her daughter, Sarah Hashemi. Hashemi urged her mother to do her take on the spiral croissant popularized by Lafayette in New York City, but Delight’s version nods to Azar’s Persian heritage with pistachio pastry cream filling and crushed pistachios on top. Azar also makes a traditional croissant filled with pistachio marzipan, and a rose and lychee croissant that is flavored with rosewater and lychee puree. “We tried many different flavors, but the pistachio has been our best seller month after month,” Azar says.
Fondry

Eagle Rock Bakery $
Presse croissant from Fondry L.A.
(b.forbrand/Fondry L.A. )
By Kelly Dobkin
This newly opened croissant specialist in Glassell Park comes from the same folks behind Loquat and Kumquat coffee shops. In addition to numerous variations of the French classic, Fondry periodically serves a Pressé, or a “flat croissant” inspired by the trendy Korean keu-loong-gi. Head baker Ivy Ku proofs the dough and then rolls each croissant flat with a rolling pin before it goes into the oven. Then, as the finishing touch, each is sprinkled with a house-made powderized caramel and baked once again for a super crunchy finish.
Gusto Bread

Long Beach Bakery $
A selection of pastries from Gusto, including the media luna.
(Danielle G. Adams)
By Kelly Dobkin
California native Arturo Enciso started Gusto out of his house initially before opening this brick-and-mortar panadería in Long Beach in 2020. Specializing in pan dulces and wild sourdough fermentation, he drew inspiration from partner Ana Belén Salatino’s Argentine heritage in creating the medialuna. Medialunas are Argentina’s sweeter, smaller cousin to the French original, distinctive only by the egg in the dough and a sweet honey glaze on the exterior. Escino uses heritage grains and masa madre (wild fermentation), finishing each with a simple syrup glaze. Order it on its own or in sandwich form with French ham and triple-cream brie.
Black sesame cube croissant at Le Kream

Koreatown Café $
Kream Bombs from Le Kream.
(Lily Kim)
By Kelly Dobkin
Nontraditional croissant shapes are now ubiquitous in both L.A. and New York, and Koreatown Plaza’s Le Kream specializes in the cube variety, which owner Debbie Park calls Kream Bombs. Order by touchscreen inside the fourth floor bakery (in the same mall as H Mart), and choose from a variety of flavor options including matcha, milk and yuzu. The black sesame variation uses Korean black sesame specifically for a nuttier, toastier result. Think of it as a minimalist pastry with maximalist flavor.
Santa Canela

Highland Park Bakery $
Churro croissant and coffee from Santa Canela.
(Santa Canela)
By Kelly Dobkin
From the same Mexico City-based restaurant group behind LA Cha Cha Cha and Loreto comes this Highland Park panadería that specializes in pan dulce. Pastry chef Ellen Ramos is the mastermind behind the desserts at Cha Cha Cha, where her L.A.-shaped churros became an Instagram sensation. In addition to conchas and pan dulce, Ramos is infusing her Mexican heritage (and churro mastery) into the bakery’s take on the classic French croissant. The churro croissant is dusted heavily in cinnamon sugar, but still remains light, flaky and delicious.
Sugarbloom Bakery

Glassell Park Bakery $
Spam musubi croissant from Sugarbloom Bakery.
(Sugarbloom Bakery)
By Kelly Dobkin
Growing up in both Taiwan and Arcadia, pastry chef Sharon Wang often enjoyed fried spam and eggs along with her soup noodles for breakfast. After working for esteemed chefs like Thomas Keller, she opened her own wholesale bakery, Sugarbloom in Glassell Park in 2013. “My Spam Musubi Croissant is nothing other than an homage to a globally beloved comfort food,” Wang says. “When coming up with savory ham and cheese croissant alternatives, it was a no-brainer to use Spam as our protein of choice.”

Filled with kimchi purée, roasted Spam, sriracha hot sauce, and topped with nori strips and toasted white sesame seeds, you can order the croissants directly (with three days notice) any day of the week or find it around town at spots like Little Ripper, Doto, Good Friend and the brand-new Cha Cha Matcha in Beverly Hills.
