10 kid-friendly cooking classes and activities to book this holiday season

It’s that time of year when parents start the mad scramble to find festive holiday activities that will keep our children entertained during the holiday break. Cooking and baking classes, along with breakfast or tea with Santa Claus, are fun activities and an opportunity to create new family holiday traditions.

You could make Puerto Rican pastries for Christmas or a jelly-filled doughnut for Hanukkah, or sip tea while you watch an abridged performance of “The Nutcracker” ballet. Some activities offer drop-off options to give parents a much-needed break and others require full family participation. Here are 10 delicious holiday events across Los Angeles and Orange County to keep your little ones occupied throughout the season.

