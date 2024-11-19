Advertisement
Filters

Neighborhood

Category

Restaurants

Shopping

Price

Sort by
Showing  Places
Filters
Map
List
British tea spread with savory sandwiches, sweets and tea in floral china.
Enjoy high tea and watch an abridged one-hour live performance of “The Nutcracker” ballet at the historic Langham Huntington this holiday season.
(The Langham Huntington, Pasadena)
Food

10 kid-friendly cooking classes and activities to book this holiday season

By Cindy CarcamoStaff Writer 
Share via

It’s that time of year when parents start the mad scramble to find festive holiday activities that will keep our children entertained during the holiday break. Cooking and baking classes, along with breakfast or tea with Santa Claus, are fun activities and an opportunity to create new family holiday traditions.

You could make Puerto Rican pastries for Christmas or a jelly-filled doughnut for Hanukkah, or sip tea while you watch an abridged performance of “The Nutcracker” ballet. Some activities offer drop-off options to give parents a much-needed break and others require full family participation. Here are 10 delicious holiday events across Los Angeles and Orange County to keep your little ones occupied throughout the season.

Showing  Places
Chef Tech Cooking School in Long Beach
(Chef Tech Cooking School)

Chef Tech Cooking School

Long Beach Cooking school $$$
By Cindy Carcamo
Give your kids the opportunity to explore holiday cuisine from around the world during this three-week series. The 90-minute class takes place once a week throughout December. In the first week, children learn how to make Puerto Rican Christmas specialties, such as jibaritos, plantain sandwiches and guava tarts. The following week, the little chefs will focus on Hanukkah dishes, creating latkes, homemade applesauce and sufganiyot, a traditional jelly-filled donut. Lastly, young cooks will focus on Kwanzaa favorites, such as hoppin’ john, mac ‘n’ cheese and black cake cookies. The class is open to ages 6 to 14. Each series costs $180.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Holiday cookie decorating for kids one of the options available at Sur La Table.
(Sur La Table)

Sur La Table

Woodland Hills Retail $$$$
By Cindy Carcamo
The kitchenware store with locations throughout Southern California is kicking off the holiday season with a festive series of cooking and baking classes geared toward children 7 and older. On Dec. 21 and 22, learn how to use royal icing to decorate gingerbread and sugar cookies in a two-hour hands-on class. Cost is $79. A paying adult must accompany students 17 and under at this particular class.

If your child prefers to go solo, consider the five-day winter cooking class series on holiday baking for ages 7 to 11. Little chefs will learn how to make festive cookies, cheesy holiday bites, chocolate treats and a peppermint swirl glaze cake, among other dishes. Cost is $349. Every student goes home with a printed menu and graduation certificate. Classes are available at Sur La Table’s Topanga, Newport Beach, Costa Mesa and Carlsbad locations.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Melted Snowman Peppermint Bark
(Prep Cooking Classes)

Prep Cooking Classes

Seal Beach Cooking school $$
By Cindy Carcamo
Gingerbread reindeer cookies and Christmas tree cinnamon palmiers are just a couple of the holiday treats children will create at this workshop Dec. 23. Kids ages 6 and up are welcome to join the class for $104 each. Children 8 years and older who want more than a couple of hours in the kitchen can sign up for a two-day holiday cooking camp Dec. 26 and 27 for $175. Students will learn how to read recipes, prep ingredients, handle knives and safely operate in a kitchen, while mastering comforting recipes including chicken pot pie, turkey chili and mini pumpkin pies.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Traditional British tea service with sandwiches and sweets.
(The Langham Huntington, Pasadena)

The Langham Huntington

Teahouse $$$
By Cindy Carcamo
Indulge in holiday tea and watch an abridged one-hour live performance of “The Nutcracker” ballet at this historic hotel Nov 30. Pasadena Civic Ballet dancers will engage with guests and take photos, and the performance ends with a holiday sing-along with snowfall and a Christmas march taught to guests by “The Nutcracker” characters. Cost is $145 for adults and $115 for children 12 and under. The event is free for kids 3 and under.

In December, families can attend the hotel’s annual Teddy Bear Tea, featuring a seasonal menu of sandwiches, scones and sweet treats. Children can sip on tea, watch a puppet show and enjoy a visit from Santa Claus. Each child 12 and under will receive a limited-edition Paddington bear to take home as a memento. The cost is $90 per person. Teddy Bear Tea will be held Dec. 4 to 8, 11 to 15, and 18 to 24.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Advertisement
A spread with tea sandwiches, pastries, salad, teacups, a teapot, a glass of water and champagne.
(The Tea House on Los Rios )

The Tea House on Los Rios

San Juan Capistrano Teahouse
By Cindy Carcamo
An afternoon at this tea house in San Juan Capistrano is always special but it becomes magical around the holidays. Decked out in Christmas decorations, the tea house becomes something of a wonderland. Starting Nov. 29, the Nutcracker Tea is served to guests 12 and younger. Children can sip on sparkling apple cider, loose leaf tea or a Shirley Temple and munch on adorable candy cane and Christmas tree-shaped tea sandwiches, along with sweets. The Nutcracker Tea costs $59 for children. The adult Christmas and holiday tea is priced at $89.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
rooftop dining area with striped umbrellas
(Ryan Forbes)

The Peninsula Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills New American $$
By Cindy Carcamo
At the Peninsula Beverly Hills, the Living Room will mark the 12 days leading to Christmas by adding sweet and savory delights to its afternoon tea service, with a special daily reveal of signature treats hidden in their custom Peninsula Cap Cakes. Starting Dec. 12, the first treat will be unveiled at 7 p.m. every day to the melody of “The Twelve Days of Christmas” played on a harp. Cost is $150 and up, depending on your selection. You may want to stick around to listen to the holiday carolers that sing daily from 6. to 7 p.m. Dec. 20 to 24. If your kid is in the mood for cookies, consider the Peninsula’s holiday cookie decorating class led by the hotel’s executive pastry team from on Dec. 15. A fun popcorn and candy bar is included. Cost is $155 for children 12 and under.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Lil’ Chef School offers one-day classes and three-day cooking camps for children during the holiday season.
(Lil’ Chef School)

Lil' Chef School

Irvine Cooking school $$
By Cindy Carcamo
This school has a holiday class for nearly every age, situation and attention span — from family fun nights to drop-off workshops. Want to make a gingerbread house without the frustration of cleaning up afterward? They’ve got you covered. Spend a couple of hours decorating a gingerbread house and making pizza with your family from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20. Cost is $99 for two family members and one gingerbread house. Children ages 5 and older can make sweet and savory dishes during a one-day winter camp Dec. 23, 24 and 27. Daily rate is $125 and a full three-day camp is priced at $349 with a discount for siblings. For young children ages 3 to 5, adult-and-me classes start at $59 for child and adult.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Naples Ristorante E Bar at Downtown Disney District
(Naples Ristorante E Bar)

Naples Ristorante E Bar

Anaheim Italian $$
By Cindy Carcamo
Enjoy a buffet breakfast with Santa, including hot cocoa for the kids and bubbly for adults while visiting with St. Nick and his elves and listening to carolers. Brunch experiences last 90 minutes and can be booked Nov. 27 to Dec. 24. This special ticketed event includes a visit and photo with Santa, a stuffed animal and personalized stocking for kids 10 and under, take-home treats and bottomless mimosas for adults. The cost is $100 for adults and $45 per child.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Advertisement
Neiman Marcus at the Westfield Topanga offers a visit with Santa with a festive breakfast.
(Courtesy of Neiman Marcus Westfield Topanga)

Neiman Marcus

Canoga Park Clothing Store $$
By Cindy Carcamo
Inside the luxury department store, kids can visit with Santa during a festive breakfast that offers a full spread of hot chocolate, assorted pastries, French toast, bacon and much more. A balloon maker will be on hand to create whimsical balloon animals and toys. Also, St. Nick plans to deliver goodies to each child. The breakfast takes place at 9 a.m. on Dec. 7. Cost is $70 per adult and $55 for children ages 3 to 12. Children under 3 are free.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Adults and kids can enjoy brunch with scenic harbor views and festive decor at this Christmas Day cruise.
(Courtesy of City Experiences)

Marina del Rey Christmas Day Premier Brunch Cruise

Marina del Rey Cruise Ship $$
By Cindy Carcamo
Top off Christmas morning with a holiday brunch cruise. Brunch includes adult favorites and a dedicated kids station, featuring chicken tenders, fries, French toast and more. Highchairs and boosters are available for children. Along with scenic harbor views and festive decor, there will be live entertainment. The Dec. 25 brunch cruise departs at 11 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m. Boarding opens at 10:30 a.m. Costs start at $80 per adult and $64 per child. Kids 3 and younger are free. Guaranteed window tables cost a bit more. A military discount is available.
Read All Read Less
Route Details

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Food

Advertisement