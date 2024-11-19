10 kid-friendly cooking classes and activities to book this holiday season
It’s that time of year when parents start the mad scramble to find festive holiday activities that will keep our children entertained during the holiday break. Cooking and baking classes, along with breakfast or tea with Santa Claus, are fun activities and an opportunity to create new family holiday traditions.
You could make Puerto Rican pastries for Christmas or a jelly-filled doughnut for Hanukkah, or sip tea while you watch an abridged performance of “The Nutcracker” ballet. Some activities offer drop-off options to give parents a much-needed break and others require full family participation. Here are 10 delicious holiday events across Los Angeles and Orange County to keep your little ones occupied throughout the season.
Chef Tech Cooking School
Sur La Table
If your child prefers to go solo, consider the five-day winter cooking class series on holiday baking for ages 7 to 11. Little chefs will learn how to make festive cookies, cheesy holiday bites, chocolate treats and a peppermint swirl glaze cake, among other dishes. Cost is $349. Every student goes home with a printed menu and graduation certificate. Classes are available at Sur La Table’s Topanga, Newport Beach, Costa Mesa and Carlsbad locations.
Prep Cooking Classes
The Langham Huntington
In December, families can attend the hotel’s annual Teddy Bear Tea, featuring a seasonal menu of sandwiches, scones and sweet treats. Children can sip on tea, watch a puppet show and enjoy a visit from Santa Claus. Each child 12 and under will receive a limited-edition Paddington bear to take home as a memento. The cost is $90 per person. Teddy Bear Tea will be held Dec. 4 to 8, 11 to 15, and 18 to 24.
The Tea House on Los Rios
The Peninsula Beverly Hills
Lil' Chef School
Naples Ristorante E Bar
Neiman Marcus
Marina del Rey Christmas Day Premier Brunch Cruise
