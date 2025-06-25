Hailee Catalano's Mean, Green Turkey Sandwich

This turkey sandwich is a bit spicy, pleasantly crunchy and bound together with a delicious cilantro variation of [my] roasted garlic sunflower seed dip: a dairy-less dip! Soaked sunflower seeds blend into the creamiest, smoothest dip, with a texture similar to a hummus but without the chickpeas or tahini. (Substitute agave for the honey, and it’s vegan.)

The [sandwich’s] heat comes from lightly pickled jalapeños, which have a great vinegary tang while still remaining crisp and vibrant green. Thinly sliced cucumber and onions bring a fresh crunchiness that I find essential to a great sandwich. I use aged white cheddar here, but mild provolone or creamy havarti would be equally delicious. It’s a perfectly fresh and light sub for any occasion, but it’s especially lovely wrapped up and enjoyed at the beach. To make this come together even quicker, you can skip making the sunflower dip and substitute with an 8-ounce tub of roasted garlic hummus. It’s not an exact swap, but it’s definitely a suitable one!

Watch Hailee Catalano make the Mean, Green Turkey Sandwich.