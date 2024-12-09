Plenty of L.A. restaurants are supplying takeout spreads or offering festive dinner menus for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, including Michael Mina’s Orla restaurant in Santa Monica, where dessert might include a tableside dessert with a baklava-and-Greek yogurt sundae.

20 L.A. restaurants offering dine-in and takeout on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

We all know that the holidays are about spending quality time with your loved ones — and when delicious food is involved, even better! But curating a home-cooked menu that will impress friends and family can be daunting and we won’t blame you if you need to bring in reinforcements. Whether you’re looking for a few supplementary sides on your holiday table or want to secure a reservation for a festive dinner on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, Los Angeles offers plenty of options.

Thinking takeout? This holiday season, you can heat and serve Italian comfort-food classics such as eggplant alla Parmigiana, flavor-packed beef birria en consomé or traditional American favorites including a double-smoked ham dinner complete with cornbread stuffing.

Those who prefer to dine out on the holiday can have a British feast at a cozy pub on Christmas Eve or an extravagant prix fixe menu at one of Beverly Hills’ swankiest hotels or Wagyu short ribs and toro tartare as part of a festive omakase.

Here are 20 of the best restaurants in L.A. ready to make your holiday meal a memorable one.

