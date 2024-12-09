Advertisement
Hands spoon candied citrus onto frozen Greek yogurt at a tableside dessert cart in Michael Mina's Orla in Santa Monica
Plenty of L.A. restaurants are supplying takeout spreads or offering festive dinner menus for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, including Michael Mina’s Orla restaurant in Santa Monica, where dessert might include a tableside dessert with a baklava-and-Greek yogurt sundae.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
Food

20 L.A. restaurants offering dine-in and takeout on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

By Tiffany Tse
Share via

We all know that the holidays are about spending quality time with your loved ones — and when delicious food is involved, even better! But curating a home-cooked menu that will impress friends and family can be daunting and we won’t blame you if you need to bring in reinforcements. Whether you’re looking for a few supplementary sides on your holiday table or want to secure a reservation for a festive dinner on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, Los Angeles offers plenty of options.

Thinking takeout? This holiday season, you can heat and serve Italian comfort-food classics such as eggplant alla Parmigiana, flavor-packed beef birria en consomé or traditional American favorites including a double-smoked ham dinner complete with cornbread stuffing.

Those who prefer to dine out on the holiday can have a British feast at a cozy pub on Christmas Eve or an extravagant prix fixe menu at one of Beverly Hills’ swankiest hotels or Wagyu short ribs and toro tartare as part of a festive omakase.

Here are 20 of the best restaurants in L.A. ready to make your holiday meal a memorable one.

Showing  Places
A spread of holiday takeout dishes from Angelini Osteria.
(Mason Kuehler)

Angelini Osteria

Fairfax Italian $$$
By Tiffany Tse
While Gino Angelini’s celebrated osteria is closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, you can still bring a taste of his northern Italian cooking to your holiday table. Picture large trays of the famous lasagna verde and eggplant alla Parmigiana, serving up to 14 people, alongside pints of rich chestnut soup, whole porchetta, tender lamb chops and decadent Italian cakes. Whole portions of Angelini’s signature dishes are available as well — perfect for feeding a hungry crowd. Place your order by Dec. 16 for pickup on Dec. 23. Preorders can be placed online.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Christmas dinner at the fine-dining concept Sendero at Ritz-Carlton, Los Angeles
(Katrina Frederick)

Sendero

Downtown L.A. Latin American $$$
By Tiffany Tse
L.A. may not deliver a white Christmas, but Sendero’s stunning views could rival the beauty of a snow-covered landscape. This sky-high dining concept on the 24th floor of the Ritz-Carlton, Los Angeles is offering two distinct dinner options above the glittering city lights. At Argentine steakhouse Leña, you can indulge in a $155 four-course menu featuring dishes such as roasted Chilean sea bass Veracruzana and a choice between Wagyu rib-eye or rack of lamb. For something a bit lighter, Corteza serves up a butternut squash salad, bone-in rib-eye and a show-stopping Christmas yule log made with chocolate coffee, vanilla bean anglaise and meringue. Make a reservation for either restaurant on the website.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Head to the Cat & Fiddle on Christmas Eve for British holiday classics such as beef Wellington
(The Cat & Fiddle)

The Cat & the Fiddle

Hollywood British $$
By Tiffany Tse
Famous for its homemade British classics, this cozy pub is serving up a special set menu (including a vegan-friendly option) on Christmas Eve, featuring a traditional British Christmas dinner priced at $45 to $52 per person. Choose between beef Wellington or roasted turkey with chestnut herb stuffing, followed by a rich sticky toffee pudding for dessert. For plant-based diners, the star of the meal is a hearty nut roast made with lentils, mushrooms and dried apricots. Add a festive touch with mulled wine for an additional cost. In true British tradition, every guest gets a Christmas cracker to kick off the holiday cheer. Prefer to celebrate at home? Preorder takeout online by Dec. 23.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
An assortment of dishes on a lazy Susan at a nicely set table
(Bistro Na’s)

Bistro Na's

Temple City Chinese $$$
By Tiffany Tse
The holidays are the perfect time for a feast worthy of royalty, and Bistro Na’s delivers with its imperial Chinese cuisine prepared just as emperors once enjoyed. This Temple City treasure is rolling out limited-edition a la carte offerings for the season, including a refreshing chayote leaves salad and the Chef’s Signature Four Delicacies platter with beef shank, tongue, tendon and house-made Beijing-style crispy dough twists. For a grander celebration, opt for the Christmas dinner set, available Dec. 23–31, starting at $500 for six guests. This prix fixe menu spotlights house favorites such as crispy shrimp, prime Angus rib and wok-fried black cod. Call (626) 286-1999 to book a table.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
On Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, Nobu's West Hollywood location will offer a seven-course sushi spread.
(Nobu Los Angeles)

Nobu

Beverly Grove Sushi $$$$
By Tiffany Tse
A luxurious omakase is just the thing to make your season merry and bright. On Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, Nobu’s West Hollywood location, which celebrated its 25th anniversary this year, is preparing a sumptuous, seven-course sushi spread for $275 per person. The curated menu is designed to impress with indulgent dishes such as toro tartare with Kumamoto oysters, white fish tiradito, Wagyu short ribs and a spectacular apple miso butterscotch bread pudding to end on a sweet note. Reservations can be made online.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Hands holding a fork and knife cut into a birria beef shank
(Jakob N. Layman / sbe)

MXO

Beverly Grove Mexican Steakhouse
By Tiffany Tse
Chef Wes Avila’s latest venture, a Mexican steakhouse inspired by his travels to Monterrey and centered around wood-fired cooking, is bringing the holiday spirit home with a special takeout menu for Christmas. Bursting with bold flavors, the menu lets you mix and match two of your favorite proteins — including posole rojo, beef birria en consomé and braised pork belly — pairing them with a tempting array of sides such as sweet potato mash, Caesar salad, tres leches cake and more. The family-style, easy-to-reheat feast serves four guests for $125 per person. Place your order by Dec. 20 by emailing mxoholiday@sbe.com.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
A spread of holiday dishes
(The Hideaway)

The Hideaway

Beverly Hills Mexican Steakhouse $$$
By Tiffany Tse
Decked out in twinkling lights, the Hideaway’s lush, open-air patio feels festive all year round but especially during the holidays. To enjoy classic steakhouse traditions blended with the vibrant flavors of Mexican cuisine, indulge in the three-course Christmas Eve spread for $85, featuring Wagyu beef flautas, chile morita-braised lamb shank and fresh empanadas, with an optional tequila or wine flight. On Christmas Day, brunch runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with decadent twists on breakfast classics, including churro sticky buns, breakfast burgers and lobster frittatas, as well as boozy popsicle cocktails.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
A square of vertically stacked macaroni on white cream, all topped with shaved truffle at Michael Mina's Orla in Santa Monica
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Orla

Santa Monica Egyptian Mediterranean $$$
By Tiffany Tse
Nothing says the holidays in L.A. like dining with an ocean view. Chef Michael Mina’s latest venture, housed in the Regent Santa Monica Beach hotel, offers a Mediterranean-inspired prix fixe feast. The menu includes starters such as red kuri squash and lentil soup, urfa-dusted tuna and kataifi prawns. For mains, guests can choose from phyllo-crusted Dover sole, prime rib roast, butternut squash paired with onion labneh and more. To round out the experience, the table shares Brussels sprouts, harissa-roasted carrots, potato purée and a decadent bread service with unique accompaniments such as eggplant butter. Prices are set at $125 for adults and $45 for children ages 3-10. Reservations can be made online.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Boneless prime rib, sliced, surrounded by side dishes
(Gelson’s)

Gelson's

Long Beach Grocer $$
By Tiffany Tse
In L.A., savvy holiday hosts know Gelson’s is the hack for an effortless gourmet meal. With locations from Long Beach to Silver Lake, its complete dinner packages let you impress your guests without stretching your budget. The double-smoked ham set ($170) and boneless prime rib set ($290) each serve up to eight guests, paired with sides including mashed potatoes, cornbread stuffing and green bean casserole. Plant-based diners aren’t left out either — thanks to the Impossible meatloaf set ($70) for four with roasted garlic cauliflower and baklava. Want to customize? Choose from a variety of a la carte proteins, sides, wines and pies, ready to heat and serve. Order by Dec. 21 for Dec. 21–24 pickup. Holiday meals can be purchased online.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
A hand with tongs reaches toward a smoking marinated beef galbi patty on a metal grill
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Origin Korean BBQ

Koreatown Korean Barbecue $$
By Tiffany Tse
The communal spirit of Korean barbecue is fitting for a holiday dinner, so bring all your loved ones together around the grill at this lively BBQ spot that’s open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. While a la carte options are available, the shareable set menus cater to groups of up to six and showcase premium cuts like boneless short rib, thinly sliced pork belly and marinated bulgogi. Every meal is accompanied by an array of complimentary sides, including creamy corn cheese, fluffy steamed egg and a hearty soybean paste beef brisket hot pot with ramen noodles — made with the restaurant’s specialty house broth that’s simmered for over five hours daily. Reservations can be made online.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
A roasted turkey on a wood carving board rests on an outdoor table with side dishes and glasses of wine
(Andrea D’Agosto)

Cavatina

West Hollywood Californian $$
By Tiffany Tse
The Sunset Marquis Hotel & Villas’ open-air restaurant, Cavatina, is a hidden oasis in West Hollywood, with a relaxed, come-as-you-are atmosphere that belies the exceptional quality of its food. On Christmas Day, the restaurant will serve a holiday menu from noon to 10 p.m., priced at $125 for adults and $65 for children 12 and under. Guests can savor an array of gourmet dishes, including chilled oysters and prawns, duck pâté en croûte, butter-poached Alaskan halibut, veal osso buco and a rich chocolate caramel bûche de Noël to round off the meal. Reservations can be made online.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Crispy scaled black bass, main lobster, caramelized corn with a coral chip at Spago.
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Spago

Beverly Hills Italian Californian $$$
By Tiffany Tse
Wolfgang Puck’s flagship Spago has long been synonymous with culinary excellence, so you can be sure he’s pulling out all the stops for Christmas Eve. With Santa Sisters holiday carolers and a winter wonderland setting the scene, guests will enjoy a lavish four-course prix fixe menu featuring plenty of options. Priced at $245 per person, the offerings include starters such as roasted Italian chestnut soup or kinmedai sashimi, followed by mains including Christmas goose prepared two ways or sautéed diver scallops. For diners age 10 and under, a children’s menu is available for $95. Reservations can be made online.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
A spread of holiday dishes at the Belvedere
(The Peninsula Beverly Hills)

The Belvedere

Beverly Hills Mediterranean $$$
By Tiffany Tse
European sophistication meets laid-back Southern California charm at the Belvedere, the signature restaurant of the Peninsula Hotel. This holiday season, it’s offering a three-course prix fixe menu on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day for $195 per person, allowing you to choose between highlights such as slow-braised short rib, dry-aged steak or vegan seared honeynut squash. Diners can elevate their experience by adding a luxurious fourth course — winter truffle risotto with truffles shaved tableside — for an additional $50. Set against seasonal decor and accompanied by live entertainment, it’s the perfect backdrop for a holiday gathering. Reservations can be made online.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
King Crabby Cavi-Bombs and squid ink paccheri with lobster-vodka sauce.
(The Lonely Oyster)

The Lonely Oyster

Echo Park Seafood $$
By Tiffany Tse
This beloved neighborhood oyster bar is serving up a seafood-driven holiday menu on Christmas Eve. Executive Chef Dom Crisp has crafted a la carte offerings including New York strip surf and turf, featuring grilled Australian Wagyu strip loin with mushrooms, charred onion miso butter and a daily surf selection. Other highlights include King Crabby Cavi-Bombs, a luxe combination of crispy potato pave, crème fraîche and Osetra caviar, and squid ink paccheri with lobster-vodka sauce. Meanwhile, bar director Philip Ross is whipping up creative holiday cocktails such as the Weighted Blanket, a peppermint-infused tequila and hot chocolate blend, and the tropical-inspired Feliz Navidad. Reservations can be made online.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
A holiday spread of dishes including matzo ball soup and latkes
(Huckleberry)

Huckleberry

Santa Monica
By Tiffany Tse
Huckleberry is your go-to for holiday takeout, offering a menu that covers every dining need for Christmas and Hanukkah. They’ve thought of it all — from farmers market quiche and coffee cake for Christmas morning to matzo ball soup, grass-fed brisket, oven-roasted salmon and sweet noodle kugel for a festive dinner. Take-and-bake buttermilk biscuits, Christmas pudding and even a gingerbread cookie decorating kit make entertaining stress-free, ensuring there’s something for everyone. Preorder by Dec. 19 at 2 p.m. and pick up your feast on Dec. 24 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Preorders can be made online.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Garlic Noodles and Crab from Crustacean
(Carl Larsen)

Crustacean

Beverly Hills Vietnamese European $$$
By Tiffany Tse
Everyone’s favorite upscale Asian fusion spot is pulling out all the stops for Christmas Eve with three irresistible specials: a luxurious lobster, potato and leek soup; five-spice roast duck served with duck fat rice; and an impressive dessert called the Snow Globe, featuring whipped banana chantilly, vanilla wafer crumble and meringue. But don’t worry, the restaurant’s full a la carte menu also will be available, meaning you can still savor the delicious garlic noodles, garlic-roasted Dungeness crab and other favorites that put Crustacean on the map in the first place. Reservations can be made online.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
A table with wine glasses and varied dishes including filet mignon
(Stan Lee)

FYC Bar + Kitchen

Burbank Californian $$
By Tiffany Tse
You might be a stone’s throw from Hollywood, but the ambience at FYC Bar + Kitchen feels far removed from the city’s hustle. Tucked inside the boutique Hotel Amarano in Burbank, the restaurant is preparing a three-course menu on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. For $70 per person, guests can enjoy seasonal delights such as velvety butternut squash soup, applewood bacon-wrapped filet mignon and pistachio-crusted sea bass. Desserts, including chocolate lava cake, New York cheesecake and apple tarte tatin, cap off the meal, paired with coffee or tea. Reservations can be made online.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
A red pot filled with noodles, egg yolks, herbs and more
(Katrina Frederick)

San Laurel

Downtown L.A. Spanish $$$
By Tiffany Tse
Have yourself a Spanish-style Christmas at José Andrés’ restaurant, perched on the 10th floor of the Conrad Los Angeles with dazzling views of Walt Disney Concert Hall. The family-style tasting menu showcases what he does best: blending bold Spanish flavors with Southern California’s fresh, sustainable produce. Highlights include coca escalivada, a crispy olive oil bread topped with mussels in escabeche, red peppers, eggplant and caramelized onions; vermicelli mac ’n’ cheese featuring fideuá pasta, baby squid, egg yolk sauce and crispy shallots; and lobster tails with sherry wine and lobster bisque. Reservations can be made on the website.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
A plate of beef and broccoli from Genghis Cohen
(Eugene Lee)

Genghis Cohen

Fairfax Chinese American $$
By Tiffany Tse
Since 1983, this institution has been serving up classic New York-style Chinese food almost every day of the year. On Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, it will be dishing out fan favorites for takeout, including the signature crispy duck with steamed buns, shrimp and barbecue pork-stuffed egg rolls, umami-rich spicy and salty tofu and Sichuan green beans. This year, it’s also teaming up with McConnell’s Fine Ice Cream for a limited-edition Hanukkah flavor, Baby Got Mac(aroon) — a delicious coconut ice cream with toasted coconut macaroon cookies and chocolate. Available by the scoop or pint, it’s the perfect sweet ending to your holiday meal. If you’re in the mood to enjoy your meal in-house, Genghis Cohen also will be open for dine-in on both Dec. 24 and 25. Make reservations online.
Read All Read Less
Route Details

Kali

Larchmont Californian $$$
By Tiffany Tse
Staying true to its ethos of delivering elevated yet refreshingly approachable cuisine, this neighborhood favorite is offering a family-style Christmas Eve dinner priced at $165 per person. Crafted with seasonal farmers market ingredients, the meal begins with chicken liver mousse, pickled sablefish, creamed polenta and smoked beetroot salad followed by heartier fare for the main event, like bone-in pork chop with spiced apples, striped bass with cioppino tomatoes, roasted Tahitian squash and more. The feast concludes with eggnog gelato topped with candy cane crumble and cardamom bitter chocolate truffles, a sweet finale to your holiday celebration. Make reservations online.
Read All Read Less
Route Details

