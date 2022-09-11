Scone recipes for kicking off cooler weather

With news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, all things British came flooding back to the forefront of thought. Chief among them were scones and other treats that make up the canon of great British baking. Even on a normal day, my partner and I are connoisseurs of scones and have strong opinions about what makes good ones great and bad ones terrible — and who makes the best.

Our favorite are from La Farine, a co-op-style bakery in Oakland that we’ve been going to for more than 10 years, since we first lived there. With my partner currently in graduate school at Berkeley and living in our old neighborhood again, we’ve had the opportunity to have La Farine’s fantastic orange and currant-studded scones often (I make the bakery my first and last stops when I visit). Crumbly, intentionally a little dry and bursting with orange zest and tart currants, they never get old to me.

All this scone talk has had me itching to make some for a while, but the last two weeks were just too damn hot. Now, with a break from the heat wave and a return to seasonably cooler temperatures, I plan to get some scone baking in while I can turn on the oven again without fear of turning my tiny apartment kitchen into a sauna. I’ll make a big batch and freeze them so I can bake off one or two whenever the mood strikes (or when my partner comes home for the holidays).

In L.A., one of my favorite scones is from Sqirl. I’m so happy we have Sqirl’s recipe too, so I can make them at home to share with friends. A little sourdough discard and whole-wheat spelt flour give them earthiness, while you can play around with frozen fruit, jam and spices to make them your own.

Proof Bakery also makes one of my favorite scones — they’re flavored with orange zest and currants too. A sprinkling of sanding sugar also gives them lots of crunch on top. Similarly, Röckenwagner Bakery’s fabulously spicy ginger scones are a classic flavor turned up a notch, using both crystalized sweet ginger and fresh grated ginger for a refreshing kick to these rich morning treats.

If you’re a classicist, or wanting to emulate one of the late queen’s favorite foods, we have a recipe for basic scones that you’ll love. Heavy cream and butter lend richness, so use the best you can find for that deep dairy flavor that makes scones such an ideal pairing with tart berry jam.

And if savory is more your cup of tea, try our recipe for Thyme-Cheese Scones, which add the aforementioned herb and Parmesan to the traditional dough. They’re spiked with cayenne, which clearly isn’t traditional for scones, but sometimes a new tradition is all you need to see things in a new light.

Sqirl’s Sourdough Scones

This scone dough was created as an all-purpose base for whatever seasonal fruits, spices and other flavorings you want. It’s a great way to use up produce before it goes bad.

Proof Bakery’s Scones

Currants and orange zest pair perfectly in these light scones, which come together quickly.

Röckenwagner’s Ginger Scones

With their combination of sweet crystallized and spicy fresh-grated ginger, these scones are the perfect wake-up call.

Basic Scones

Simple as they may be, there is an art to a great scone, and it starts with great ingredients. Scones can be flavored in any of a number of ways, both sweet and savory.

Thyme-Cheese Scones

Add other cheeses like cheddar or herbs such as chives or dill to this recipe and you get an excellent accompaniment for a soup, stew or breakfast sandwich.

