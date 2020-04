Sqirl's Sourdough Scones

Variations:

After arranging the cut scones on the baking sheet, in the middle of Step 4, use your index finger knuckle to make a deep divot in the center of each scone. Fill each divot with a heaping 1 teaspoon fruit jam or preserves (don’t use jelly and don’t fill with more or it will spill over the edge of the scone and burn on the baking sheet) then freeze as above. Brush the buttermilk and sprinkle the sugar on the tops of the scones around the jam crater before baking as above.After adding the liquid ingredients, but before the dough just comes together at the end of Step 3, add ½ cup fruit jam or preserves (do not use jelly) and use a large rubber spatula to fold it into the dough until just swirled — do not stir it so much that it completely absorbs into the dough — and proceed with the recipe. Know that this method will cause the dough to be wetter than usual, causing the scones to expand in size as they bake. To help keep them separate, divide the scones between two parchment paper-lined baking sheets, rotating the sheets from top to bottom and front to back halfway through cooking.Whisk 1 tablespoon each poppy seeds and ground ginger into the dry ingredients. Use lemon zest in the dough. Stir 1 cup chopped (¼-inch) candied ginger into the dough immediately following the addition of the liquid ingredients.Use orange zest in the dough. Toss ½ cup chopped (¼-inch) rhubarb with ½ teaspoon granulated sugar and let stand for 5 minutes. Stir in ½ cup chopped (¼-inch) frozen strawberries then stir both fruits into the dough immediately following the addition of the liquid ingredients.Whisk 1 tablespoon ground turmeric in with the dry ingredients. Use orange zest in the dough. Stir 1 cup small or halved, large frozen blueberries into the dough immediately following the addition of the liquid ingredients.Use orange or lemon zest in the dough. Stir 1 cup chopped (¼-inch) pitted sour cherries and ¼ cup finely chopped toasted almonds into the dough immediately following the addition of the liquid ingredients.Omit the citrus zest. Stir 1 cup chopped dark chocolate, preferably 60% to 70%, or high-quality bittersweet chocolate chips into the dough immediately following the addition of the liquid ingredients.When fruit is especially scarce, you can add honeycomb candy to the scone dough, as Flores often does in the winter months because it pairs particularly well with citrus. First, make Crushed Honeycomb Candy . Once cooled, use a spoon to break it into rough 1/2-chunks and measure out half the yield, which is 1 heaping cup; save the remaining honeycomb to eat as is or for another recipe. Use orange zest in the dough. Add the crushed honeycomb and 1/2 cup thinly sliced kumquats or tangerines (including skin and pith, seeds removed) into the dough immediately following the addition of the liquid ingredients.