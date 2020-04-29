Sqirl's Sourdough Scones

Kitchen Notes

A: Says Flores, “These spices should complement whatever fruit and citrus zest you’re using. Poppy seeds pair well with just about any fruit. Ground turmeric plays well with summer fruit like berries and peaches, while ground cinnamon or ginger pair well with fall and winter fruits like apples, pears and persimmons. Cacao nibs are great to add with orange citrus in the winter. Even savory spices like sumac, which is tart like lemon, or coriander add brightness to citrus or stone fruit scones. Let the fruit guide what spices you use and don’t be afraid to experiment!”



B: Ideally a majority of the zest should come from an orange-type citrus, like navel oranges, mandarins, tangerines or Cara Cara oranges, but if all you have is lemons, use those — just about any citrus will work here, even grapefruit and lime. Try to pair the zest with whatever fruit and spices you’ll be using to flavor your scones.



C: This fruit is the main flavoring component of your scones, so pick what you like. Better yet, use what you have to use up before it goes bad to stay true to the spirit of these scones. Whole blueberries and raspberries, halved blackberries and chopped strawberries all work well, but since all berries are delicate, spread the chopped berries out on a foil-lined sheet and freeze them for at least 20 minutes first so they hold their shape when mixed into the dough. For all other fruits, just be sure to cut them into 1/4-inch pieces so they incorporate into the dough easily, giving you even amounts of fruit in each bite. Chopped thin-skinned citrus like kumquats, mandarins and tangerines make great candidates in winter, while rhubarb and berries are great in spring. In summer, use any stone fruit like peaches, plums, nectarines or cherries. Cooked quince, chopped apples, pears and persimmons are fantastic in fall. You can also bake these scones plain, with no fruit, and the recipe will work the same.



D: If you don’t have fresh fruit, you can easily use dried in its place; just make sure to chop it into 1/4-inch pieces for even distribution in the dough. Candied ginger, currants, dried apricots and figs all make great additions. Similarly, use nuts in addition to fruit or by themselves. Before mixing into the dough, spread the whole nuts on a baking sheet and toast in a 350-degree oven until fragrant, 8 to 10 minutes. Let cool completely, then finely chop before mixing into the dough.