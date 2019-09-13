David Chang’s Fuku fried chicken is (almost) here, L.A.

Openings

David Chang’s chicken is here

Fuku, the fast-casual fried chicken chain from chef David Chang, will open on Sept. 25 at Gallery Food Hall on the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica. Expect spicy fried chicken sandwiches and fried chicken buckets, as well as sides such as waffle fries and coleslaw.

1315 Third Street Promenade, Santa Monica, eatfuku.com

Seaside burgers from a French Laundry vet

Nicolas Eatery is open in Malibu from Nicolas Fanucci, the former general manager of the French Laundry in Yountville, Calif. The menu includes roasted chicken, steak frites, burgers and lobster rolls. The restaurant previously operated from a trailer as construction was finalized.

22333 Pacific Coast Hwy., Malibu, (424) 644-0614, nicolaseatery.com

Kappo di tutti

Kappo Osen will open on Sept. 21 in Santa Monica from the owners of Osen Izakaya in Silver Lake. The menu includes kushiyaki, sushi, sashimi, salmon hijiki hotpot and duck breast kaori-yaki.

702 Arizona Ave., Santa Monica, (310) 260-0085, kappoosen.com

Tacos with L.A. legends

In the foreground, a sope with beans, al pastor, onions, cilantro and salsa roja from Pinches Tacos. (Pinches Tacos )

Pinches Tacos recently opened its fifth L.A. location. At the new downtown shop, you can eat burritos, tortas, sopes and soft tacos under calaca-style paintings of Kirk Gibson, Magic Johnson and Fernando Valenzuela.

610 W. 6th St., Los Angeles, (213) 372-5904, pinchestacos.com

Pikoh revamps

Ricardo Zarate has closed Pikoh in Sawtelle and, in its place, opened a new restaurant called Pikoh Peruvian Cantina. The menu includes lomo saltado, arroz chaufa, beef heart anticucho and assorted ceviches and tiraditos.

11940 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, (310) 928-9344, pikohla.com

It’s 2 a.m. Know where your cookies are.

Insomnia Cookies is open in West Hollywood. The business sells warm cookies plus cakes, brownies and ice cream sandwiches, with delivery available until 3 a.m.

8951 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood, (424) 528-0204, insomniacookies.com

Brisket nachos and curry chicken in the morning

Waffles with butter and strawberries from Arize Bistro, now open in Long Beach. (Arize Bistro )

Arize Bistro is now open in Long Beach. The menu of breakfast items and morning pastries includes Thai chicken curry benedict, grits and eggs, brisket-topped nachos and triple decker Monte Cristo sandwiches.

306 Elm St., Long Beach, (562) 912-4045, facebook.com/ArizeBistro

Don Elote

Elote Taqueria is popping up on Sept. 20 and 26 at Old Stump Brewery in Pomona. The stand sells tacos with wood-fired lamb belly, asada, carnitas suadero and chicken mole on handmade corn and flour tortillas.

2896 Metropolitan Pl., Pomona, (909) 860-9052, instagram.com/elote_taqueria

A bakery from Kumamoto

Roji Bakery is open in Mid-Wilshire. The bakery, which originated in Kumamoto, Japan, sells coffee and multigrain bread as well as banana croissants, edamame cheese bread, fruit tarts and danishes.

807 S. La Brea Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 852-3311, roji-bakery.business.site

Seeing double in South Bay

Hook & Plow has opened a second location in Redondo Beach. The menu includes oysters, panko-crusted avocado, steak sandwiches and seafood paella.

729 S. Catalina Ave., Redondo Beach, (424) 247-8272, thehookandplow.com/location/Redondo

Sticky fingers

4Fingers Crispy Chicken is now open on Sawtelle for Korean fried chicken wings and drumsticks. The chain was founded in 2009 in Singapore.

2206 Sawtelle Blvd., Los Angeles, 4fingers.us

A lone star is born

El Tejano recently opened a third location in downtown. The Tex-Mex menu includes carne asada tots, brisket tacos, ground beef burritos and fajitas.

801 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, eltejanotexmex.com

Closings

Momed is closed after nine years in Beverly Hills. The Atwater Village location remains open.

Ding’s Garden has closed its San Gabriel location.