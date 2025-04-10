11 carne asada tacos to try from the 101 Best Tacos guide
Los Angeles is the land of tacos. We grab them from copper cazos as the sun rises, duck out for lunch breaks to stand in line at taco trucks and end our nights at sidewalk taquerias. It’s why the Food team spent several months rounding up 101 of the best tacos across the region last year.
Everyone has a go-to taco order, whether it’s spit-shaved al pastor, juicy carnitas or fried shrimp tacos. Next time you’re craving tender carne asada, consult this list that ranges from Tijuana-style quesotacos to an off-menu option topped with pinto beans and griddled with cheese.
Asada queso taco at Tacos El Llano
Carne asada queso taco at Bandito Taqueria
Perron taco with carne asada at Tacos 1986
Carne asada taco at Brothers Cousins Tacos
The pastor is the most eye-catching option. It outsizes the taquero who watches over it, shearing thin slices and finishing them on the plancha directly below. But the carne asada, with crispy edges still juicy with fat and flavor, most impressed me. It has a deep earthiness and hints of citrus that are enhanced with creamy avocado, smoky red and medium-spicy green salsas, not to mention pickled, sauteed and fresh veggies (nopales are a nice touch), cilantro and lime.
Carne al carbon taco at Apache’s Carnes al Carbon
Carne asada taco at Tire Shop Taqueria
Perro taco at Perro Exquisite Taco
El Pariente taco at Tacos Culiacáncito
Carne asada queso taco at Bandito Taqueria
Filet mignon tacos at Tacos Los Cholos
The duo first started selling tacos in front of their homes before they opened their first Tacos Los Cholos in 2019, named as a nod to their former cholo life, says Josue’s brother, Alvaro Maldonado, who manages the Anaheim spot. The tortillas are made fresh every morning by a vendor in Santa Ana. The salsas are delicious and abundant — with seven varieties at the salsa bar when I last visited. And there are 13 different taco fillings – from panela cheese to tripa and two “prime” picks, ribeye and USDA filet mignon – so it can be hard to choose. If you press me on it, the filet mignon taco is my favorite. Mesquite and olive wood charcoal is used to smoke the filet, leaving the meat succulent and flavorful. The filet takes well to a little bit of onion, cilantro and a dash of red salsa. I like the roja salsa because of its mild smokiness with a bit of sweetness. But don’t overpower this taco with too many condiments. Just a bit will suffice. Tip: Avoid the long lines and visit when the restaurant is slow, generally between 2 to 3:30 p.m. on weekdays.
Wood-fired steak taco at Taco Mesita
