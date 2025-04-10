11 carne asada tacos to try from the 101 Best Tacos guide

Before they became taco entrepreneurs, Josue Maldonado and Michael Alvarado were childhood friends who grew up in Anaheim and got into some trouble running with the wrong crowd. As adults, however, they operate a business so successful that a line regularly spills out the door of their original brick-and-mortar restaurant near Katella High School. They also run restaurants in Fullerton and Huntington Park and plan to open two more locations in Huntington Beach and Santa Ana.



The duo first started selling tacos in front of their homes before they opened their first Tacos Los Cholos in 2019, named as a nod to their former cholo life, says Josue’s brother, Alvaro Maldonado, who manages the Anaheim spot. The tortillas are made fresh every morning by a vendor in Santa Ana. The salsas are delicious and abundant — with seven varieties at the salsa bar when I last visited. And there are 13 different taco fillings – from panela cheese to tripa and two “prime” picks, ribeye and USDA filet mignon – so it can be hard to choose. If you press me on it, the filet mignon taco is my favorite. Mesquite and olive wood charcoal is used to smoke the filet, leaving the meat succulent and flavorful. The filet takes well to a little bit of onion, cilantro and a dash of red salsa. I like the roja salsa because of its mild smokiness with a bit of sweetness. But don’t overpower this taco with too many condiments. Just a bit will suffice. Tip: Avoid the long lines and visit when the restaurant is slow, generally between 2 to 3:30 p.m. on weekdays.

