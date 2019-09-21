Something shaken, something stirred: the martinis of Los Angeles

Five hundred thirty-seven. That’s the number of martinis Musso & Frank made on a recent Saturday night, 456 of which were with olives; 113, requested dirty and 72, with a twist (the remaining 9 had pearl onions, which technically makes them gibsons). That’s a whole lot of gin to stir, but nothing new for the seminal Hollywood steakhouse, which celebrates its 100th birthday Sept. 27 with the unveiling of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Musso is an institution, but there are as many places in this town to drink a martini as there are ways to prepare one. And so, in honor of Musso’s centennial, we put our livers to the test on a little martini romp through the ages, sampling versions at restaurants across the spectrum, from old-school to newfangled. Some of the versions we sampled were classics whose formula has remained untouched for decades, while others take a decidedly more freewheeling approach. Which was the best? That’s for you to decide — now get shaking (or stirring, if that’s more your style).

