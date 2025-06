18 immigrant-founded restaurants in L.A. from our Hall of Fame list

Does the galbi jjim stew at Soban taste at least 18% better because chef-owner Jennifer Pak uses a pair of scissors to cut the chunks of short rib into bite-sized pieces at your table while telling your lunch date (in this case my mother) that she’s as beautiful as a movie star? Or because the wrinkled jujube dates at the bottom of the stew come from Pak’s own trees? Dining at Soban is mandatory eating for anyone attempting to understand the depth and breadth of Koreatown . The experience begins with an impressive array of the day’s banchan. There might be wood ear mushrooms dressed with sesame oil, a ramekin of japchae and a dish of crispy peanuts with baby anchovies you’d swear was the best bar snack in the world. Her ganjang gaejang come with plastic gloves so you can grasp the claws of raw, soy-marinated crab and suck the sweet meat out of the shell. I like to save the clumps of roe to eat with spoonfuls of hot purple rice. The braised black cod, cooked until the fish just starts to flake, is surrounded by big rounds of radish, potato, tteok and silken tofu. This is food and a place that never fails to comfort.