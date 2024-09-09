Adam Kinzinger talks “The Last Republican” and the value of reaching across the aisle

Filmmaker Steve Pink and former U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois talk about their documentary, “The Last Republican,” and how working across the aisle is better than sticking to one belief at the Los Angeles Times Studios at RBC House.